Advertisement
U.S. News
March 11, 2023 / 4:59 PM

Mich. man who threatened Biden, Whitmer charged with firearms violation

By Patrick Hilsman
1/2
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a meeting in Washington, D.C., on March 9, 2022. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a meeting in Washington, D.C., on March 9, 2022. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- A Michigan man accused of threatening Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and President Joe Biden has been charged for illegally owning several firearms, authorities say.

Randall Robert Berka II allegedly posted threats against government officials online under the handle "@killthefeds42" and under the YouTube channel "Elizabeth's Husbando," FBI officials said in an affidavit filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Bay City, Mich.

Advertisement

Authorities alleged Berka also made threatening comments about the LGBTQ+ community and dared law enforcement to take away his weapons while posting his home address online.

"Hey FBI! My name is Randall the 2nd and I live in Sebewaing Michigan and I am willing to kill these people," he wrote, according to the affidavit.

RELATED Police identify Michigan State shooter who killed 3 students

Agents said the comments were brought to their attention by Google, which submitted an online tip to the FBI's National Threat Operations Section.

Berka has a history of mental health issues and was committed in 2012, authorities said, prompting the state of Michigan to declare him legally incapacitated and prohibiting him from legally owning a firearm.

Advertisement

His mother Michelle told police she had purchased four firearms for her son over the course of the previous year despite fearing for her safety due to her son's mental health issues, according to the FBI.

RELATED Whitmer conspirator Barry Croft sentenced to more than 19 years in prison

The agents alleged Berka's mother told them she is afraid of her son, does not think his ongoing mental health treatments are working and that she believes "he should be arrested and put in prison."

Berka was taken into custody and is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

RELATED Judge gives participant 16 years in prison for Michigan governor kidnap plot

Latest Headlines

Husband, wife, suspected stalker found dead in Seattle-area home
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Husband, wife, suspected stalker found dead in Seattle-area home
March 11 (UPI) -- A husband and wife were shot to death by a suspected stalker, who was also found dead in a home in Redmond, Wash., on Friday, authorities said.
Another atmospheric river to bring more rain, snow to California
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Another atmospheric river to bring more rain, snow to California
Another atmospheric river will wash across California early next week, forecasters said Saturday, as residents braced for more flooding rainfall, snow and strong winds.
Police: Hand found in NYC woods belonged to woman buried in nearby cemetery
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police: Hand found in NYC woods belonged to woman buried in nearby cemetery
March 11 (UPI) -- A human hand spotted by a dog walker this week in a wooded area of New York City's Staten Island belonged to a woman who was buried at a nearby cemetery, police said Saturday.
New Hampshire legislator charged after blocking snowplow, threatening driver
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New Hampshire legislator charged after blocking snowplow, threatening driver
March 11 (UPI) -- A state legislator from New Hampshire is facing charges after being filmed yelling at and threatening a man driving a snow plow, authorities say.
California prepares for possible flooding as deluge of heavy rain, snow turns deadly
U.S. News // 1 day ago
California prepares for possible flooding as deluge of heavy rain, snow turns deadly
March 10 (UPI) -- As California braced for possible flooding in the wake of what's being called an "atmospheric river" of heavy rain and snow, President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency Friday. Officials confirm two fatalities.
Man convicted in disappearance of college student Kristin Smart sentenced to 25 years to life
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Man convicted in disappearance of college student Kristin Smart sentenced to 25 years to life
March 10 (UPI) -- The man convicted for the decades-old disappearance and death of college student Kristin Smart, Paul Flores, was sentenced to 25 years to life Friday.
House votes to declassify intelligence on COVID-19, sends bill to president
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
House votes to declassify intelligence on COVID-19, sends bill to president
March 10 (UPI) -- The House voted unanimously Friday in favor of a bill calling for the declassification of intelligence related to the origins of COVID-19 and how it might relate to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Authorities shut down Silicon Valley Bank, first such failure since 2020
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Authorities shut down Silicon Valley Bank, first such failure since 2020
March 10 (UPI) -- The California Department of Financial Protection shut down Silicon Valley Bank on Friday, making it the first FDIC-insured bank to fail in more than two years, federal officials said.
Biden says 'economic plan is working' as U.S. added 311,000 jobs in February
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden says 'economic plan is working' as U.S. added 311,000 jobs in February
March 10 (UPI) -- U.S. data showed Friday that more than 300,000 people were added to the workforce last month, adding further support to expectations of a higher interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Spring forward: Daylight saving time starts this weekend
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Spring forward: Daylight saving time starts this weekend
On Sunday at 2 a.m., clocks in most parts of the United States will spring forward one hour as daylight saving time begins, running until Nov. 5.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Husband, wife, suspected stalker found dead in Seattle-area home
Husband, wife, suspected stalker found dead in Seattle-area home
House votes to declassify intelligence on COVID-19, sends bill to president
House votes to declassify intelligence on COVID-19, sends bill to president
King Charles III bestows title of Duke of Edinburgh on Prince Edward
King Charles III bestows title of Duke of Edinburgh on Prince Edward
Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupts, spews ash cloud
Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupts, spews ash cloud
California prepares for possible flooding as deluge of heavy rain, snow turns deadly
California prepares for possible flooding as deluge of heavy rain, snow turns deadly
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement