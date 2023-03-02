Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 2, 2023 / 8:07 PM

Maryland mayor arrested on 56 counts of child pornography

By Adam Schrader
Patrick Wojahn, the mayor of College Park, has been charged with 40 counts of possession of child exploitative material and 16 counts of distribution of child exploitative material. Photo courtesy of Prince George’s County Police Department
Patrick Wojahn, the mayor of College Park, has been charged with 40 counts of possession of child exploitative material and 16 counts of distribution of child exploitative material. Photo courtesy of Prince George’s County Police Department

March 2 (UPI) -- The mayor of a Maryland city has been arrested on 56 counts of child pornography charges after he submitted his letter of resignation, police said Thursday.

Patrick Wojahn, the mayor of College Park, has been charged with 40 counts of possession of child exploitative material and 16 counts of distribution of child exploitative material, officials with Prince George's County Police Department said in a news release.

Advertisement

Wojahn, 47, was arrested after police received a notice from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a social media account was distributing suspected child pornography.

Investigators determined Wojahn owned the account, which had posted sexually explicit photos and videos of children, through "various investigative techniques."

RELATED Michigan AG Dana Nessel says FBI confirms she was target of anti-Jewish extremist

Detectives searched Wojahn's home in the Washington, D.C., suburb on Tuesday and found "multiple cell phones, a storage device, a tablet and a computer," police said.

City officials on Thursday released the resignation letter Wojahn had sent the city council, in which he called it a "profound honor and privilege" to serve the community.

"On February 28, 2023, a search warrant was executed on my residence as part of an ongoing police investigation. I have cooperated fully, and will continue to cooperate, with law enforcement," Wojahn said in the resignation letter.

Advertisement

"While this investigation does not involve any official city business of any kind, it is in the best interests of our community that I step aside and not serve as a distraction."

City officials said in a statement that Wojahn had submitted his resignation after business hours on Wednesday, and thanked him for serving College Park as a city council member since 2007. Wojahn has served as mayor since 2015.

"Effective immediately, Mayor Pro Tem Denise Mitchell will serve as presiding officer until a Special Election is held and a new Mayor has been sworn in," the statement reads.

RELATED DNA from rape kit leads to arrest in 1979 cold case

The city charter requires that a special election be held within 65 days.

Read More

NFL prospect Jalen Carter arrested, released, set for April arraignment

Latest Headlines

Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife, son
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife, son
March 2 (UPI) -- Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of murdering his wife and son after the jury at his trial deliberated for just three hours.
Customs seizes 15,000 pills from Hong Kong advertised as Viagra
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Customs seizes 15,000 pills from Hong Kong advertised as Viagra
March 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers confiscated 15,000 pills of Viagra arriving from Hong Kong, the agency confirmed in a statement Thursday.
Court documents: Police recover gun, mask, knife from murder suspect Bryan Kohberger family home
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Court documents: Police recover gun, mask, knife from murder suspect Bryan Kohberger family home
March 2 (UPI) -- According to court documents released Thursday, a handgun and empty magazines were among the items recovered from the family home of Bryan Kohberger, who is accused in the deadly stabbings of four University of Idaho stu
Senate bill would scrap daylight saving time
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate bill would scrap daylight saving time
March 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and other sponsoring lawmakers reintroduced legislation on Thursday that would make daylight saving time permanent.
Part of tank car melted after Ohio train derailment, NTSB says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Part of tank car melted after Ohio train derailment, NTSB says
March 2 (UPI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday the fire that erupted after the East Palestine train derailment melted an important part of the tank cars that were filled with toxic chemicals.
Sen. Marco Rubio rejects intelligence community assessment on causes of 'Havana Syndrome'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sen. Marco Rubio rejects intelligence community assessment on causes of 'Havana Syndrome'
March 2 (UPI) -- Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla, has rejected the conclusions of the declassified Intelligence Community Assessment on Anomalous Health Incidents, commonly referred to as "Havana Syndrome."
Veterans Affairs to award $52M in suicide prevention grants
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Veterans Affairs to award $52M in suicide prevention grants
March 2 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs Thursday made more than $50 million dollars in grants available to help prevent suicide among former military members and their families.
House Ethics Committee announces investigation into Rep. George Santos
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House Ethics Committee announces investigation into Rep. George Santos
March 2 (UPI) -- The House Ethics Committee announced Thursday that its members had voted unanimously to launch an investigation into Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who has admitted to lying about his background while campaigning.
More Americans apprehensive about self-driving vehicles, AAA study finds
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
More Americans apprehensive about self-driving vehicles, AAA study finds
March 2 (UPI) -- More Americans have grown fearful of self-driving cars over the past year, according to a new survey by the American Automobile Association.
Trump shouldn't be immune from Jan. 6 lawsuits, Justice Department says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump shouldn't be immune from Jan. 6 lawsuits, Justice Department says
March 2 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Thursday said former President Donald Trump should not be immune from lawsuits against him related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

DNA from rape kit leads to arrest in 1979 cold case
DNA from rape kit leads to arrest in 1979 cold case
Man arrested after explosive device found in his luggage at Pennsylvania airport
Man arrested after explosive device found in his luggage at Pennsylvania airport
Hazmat team seeks to identify substance linked to 2 deaths in Syracuse
Hazmat team seeks to identify substance linked to 2 deaths in Syracuse
White House cybersecurity strategy shifts responsibility to developers
White House cybersecurity strategy shifts responsibility to developers
Chicago police officer killed in gunfight with suspect
Chicago police officer killed in gunfight with suspect
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement