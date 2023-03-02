DNA from rape kit leads to arrest in 1979 cold case

1/3

Patricia Carnahan was killed on Sept. 28, 1979. Photo courtesy of El Dorado County District Attorney's Office

March 2 (UPI) -- A 63-year-old man has been arrested for the grisly murder of a woman in South Lake Tahoe more than 40 years ago after being linked to the crime through DNA retrieved from a 1994 rape kit. The EL Dorado County District Attorney's Office announced the arrest of Harold W. Carpenter in a statement Wednesday, saying he is accused of killing Patricia Carnahan on Sept. 28, 1979. Advertisement

Carnahan's body was found at a South Lake Tahoe campground. Her identity was unknown, and police said she was beaten, strangled and left for dead.

Evidence, including a sexual assault kit that retrieved DNA samples, was taken, but no suspect was arrested, and the body was buried in a grave marked "Unidentified Female."

The case remained dormant for decades until 2015 when investigators with the El Dorado County Cold Case Homicide Unit decided to re-examine the woman's murder and had her body exhumed.

Detectives then published in a newspaper photos of the woman's jewelry, including a pendant, which Carnahan's family recognized. DNA confirmed her identity, and her body was then released to her loved ones so she could be properly buried.

However, no suspect in the case was identified until this year as authorities in Washington State worked through testing a backlog of rape kits.

One such kit was taken in 1994 but was deemed "unprovable" at the time.

"Once the kit was tested, the CODIS system -- the FBI's Combined DNA Index System -- recently found that the DNA collected from the Washington victim also matched the DNA collected from Patricia Carnahan, identifying the suspect in her murder as Harold Carpenter," the EL Dorado County District Attorney's Office said.

Sgt. Zac Storment of the Spokane Police Department told The Spokesman-Review that while Carpenter can't be tried in connection to the 1994 rape case due to the statute of limitations, he's "glad" the kit was tested and solved another crime.

"It's good to see something come of the [rape kit testing] program," he said.

According to El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson, Carnahan's murder is the 13th case solved by the county's cold case homicide unit and one of the oldest cold case murders in the country to be solved through a sexual assault DNA review run through CODIS.

"Ms. Carnahan was buried in a potter's field under a headstone of an 'unidentified female.' Because of the tireless dedication of our investigators, she was identified and returned to her family," Pierson said in a statement. "Now, due to multi-state collaboration by numerous agencies, her killer will finally be held accountable."

