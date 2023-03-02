NFL prospect Jalen Carter arrested, released, set for April arraignment

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter (88) was arrested and released Wednesday night from Athens-Clarke County Jail. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter turned himself into Athens, Ga., authorities and was quickly released, but must appear for an April 18 arrangement in connection to his alleged role in a fatal January car crash. Carter was booked at 11:33 p.m. and released at 11:49 p.m. EST Wednesday at Athens-Clarke County Jail without bond, police records show. Advertisement

He faces misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing on highways/streets. Carter, 21, said in a statement Wednesday that he expects to be "fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing."

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department announced Wednesday morning that an arrest warrant was issued for Carter in connection to the crash, which occurred Jan. 15 in Athens, hours after the Bulldogs participated in a parade to celebrate their national championship.

Former Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in what police previously reported as a single-vehicle accident, but now appears to have involved two vehicles racing.

Police said investigators found that LeCroy, who drove a 2021 Ford Expedition, and Carter, who drove a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, were operating their vehicles in a "manner consistent with racing" about 2:30 a.m. on the day of the crash.

Investigators cited evidence of aggressive driving, including lane switches, driving the wrong direction and over the center turn lane and passing other motorists at high speeds.

Police also said evidence indicated that the Expedition was traveling at 104 mph before the crash. LeCroy had a blood alcohol concentration of .197% at the time of the crash, according to a toxicology report. The legal blood alcohol limit in Georgia for adults not operating a commercial vehicle is .08%.

"Investigators determined that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash," police said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

The case was referred to the Solicitor General's Office.

The arrest warrants for Carter were issued just hours after the Atlanta Journal-Constitution published a report about the Jan. 15 crash. The outlet obtained documents and recordings of 911 calls, which revealed that Carter left the scene before police and emergency personnel arrived.

Advertisement

The Journal-Constitution reported that Carter returned to the scene less than two hours later. That outlet reported that Carter first told police he heard the crash, but later told an officer he was driving near LeCroy's vehicle.

The Journal-Constitution also obtained videos captured by surveillance cameras on the night of the crash. That footage showed the vehicles allegedly involved in the incident while they were driving near each other.

Carter said he received a call Wednesday morning from police informing him of his two misdemeanor warrants. He went on to cite "numerous media reports" that circulated with "inaccurate information concerning the tragic" crash.

"There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known, that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing," he said.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart called the charges "deeply concerning."

Carter's arraignment will come nine days before the 2023 NFL Draft. He was one of the highest-rated prospects in the class before his arrest.