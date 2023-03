Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Thursday said 'the FBI has confirmed' that she was the target of an extremist who sought to kill Jewish elected officials. The suspect was arrested by the FBI and local authorities in February. Photo by Dana Nessel/ Twitter

March 2 (UPI) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Thursday said the FBI has confirmed that she was the target of an extremist who sought to kill Jewish elected officials. Jack Eugene Carpenter III was arrested in February in a coordinated operation between the FBI and local law enforcement. He has been charged with transmitting interstate threats. Advertisement

"The FBI has confirmed I was a target of the heavily armed defendant in this matter. It is my sincere hope that the feral authorities take this offense just as seriously as my Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit takes plots to murder elected officials," Nessel tweeted Thursday along with posting a Jewish Telegraph Agency article about Carpenter's arrest.

The FBI's unsealed affidavit alleges Carpenter tweeted on Feb. 17 that he was "heading back to Michigan now, threatening to carry out the punishment of death to anyone" Jewish.

According to the FBI affidavit, Carpenter "posted a Declaration of Sovereignty which claimed a new country called 'New Israel' was formed in a 9 mile radius of 1296 LakeView, Tipton, Michigan, 49287, which is located in Lenawee county in the Eastern District of Michigan."

Authorities confirmed that "Carpenter had a valid but unserved Personal Protection Order against him," and that he was arrested in December 2022 on assault charges. Additionally, he is under investigation for the theft of a Smith & Wesson handgun.