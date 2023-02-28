Trending
Feb. 28, 2023 / 3:08 PM

Julie Su nominated to replace Marty Walsh as Labor secretary

By Simon Druker
Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su has been nominated to replace Marty Walsh as Labor secretary. Photo provided by the U.S. Department of Labor
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The White House said Tuesday it will nominate Julie Su to serve as the next U.S. Labor secretary, replacing the outgoing Marty Walsh.

In a statement, President Joe Biden announced his intention to nominate Su, a graduate of Harvard Law School.

"It is my honor to nominate Julie Su to be our country's next secretary of Labor. Julie has spent her life fighting to make sure that everyone has a fair shot, that no community is overlooked, and that no worker is left behind," Biden said in the statement.

"Over several decades, Julie has led the largest state labor department in the nation, cracked down on wage theft, fought to protect trafficked workers, increased the minimum wage, created good-paying, high-quality jobs, and established and enforced workplace safety standards, Biden said in the statement."

Su is currently the deputy secretary of Labor, a position she has held since 2021.

The 54-year-old previously worked as Labor secretary for the State of California, where she focussed on bridging the gap between unions and employers. As California Labor secretary, she developed the "Wage Theft is a Crime" campaign.

Before that, she spent 17 years as a civil rights attorney.

Su replaces former Boston mayor Marty Walsh, who stepped down earlier this month after being named the next director of the National Hockey League Players' Association.

Walsh officially moves into the NHLPA role in mid-March. His departure marks the first Cabinet secretary to step down during Biden's tenure.

