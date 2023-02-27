Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 27, 2023 / 1:17 PM

Texas manufacturing activity slows to 2020 low, survey shows

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Respondents to a manufacturing survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas express concerns for the future as the sector slows for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by David Banks/UPI.
Respondents to a manufacturing survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas express concerns for the future as the sector slows for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by David Banks/UPI. | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A manufacturing survey published Monday by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas found the state's factory activity contracted for the first time since May 2020.

The 100 business executives from the manufacturing sector in Texas had a decidedly pessimistic outlook for February. The Dallas Fed uses these survey results to create an index that weighs positive responses against negative ones, with a metric above zero reflecting optimism.

Advertisement

"The production index, a key measure of state manufacturing conditions, edged down from 0.2 to -2.8, a reading suggestive of a modest contraction in output," the bank stated.

The Dallas Fed said that rate marks the first contraction since May 2020, just as the outbreak of COVID-19 was developing into a U.S. pandemic.

RELATED OECD reports economic growth slowed during fourth quarter

Known more for its oil and gas riches, the manufacturing sector in Texas is among the biggest in the country. The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, the state agency charged with collecting tax revenue, estimates manufacturing accounts for 13% of the state's total economic output. At $241 billion in 2019, the manufacturing sector was larger than the entire economy of Portugal.

Advertisement

For executives working in the transportation equipment sector, the outlook is decidedly dire.

"There is nothing positive with respect to the economy," one respondent said.

RELATED Gallup Poll says half of U.S. feels 'worse off' than a year ago

Data from the Commerce Department showed so-called core consumer inflation, which strips out the more volatile prices of energy and food, increased by 0.1% from December levels to 6.5% last month, frustrating officials at the Federal Reserve who are trying to arrest inflation by increasing their borrowing rates.

Loretta Mester, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, said Friday recent data show some of the Fed's policies are working -- inflation was closer to 9% last summer -- but it's still "too high."

"We are not sure if it's the Federal Reserve jacking with interest rates, or else some sort of cyclical slowdown, but it feels like business has ground to a halt," one executive told the Dallas Fed.

RELATED Fed raises benchmark interest rate quarter of a point

Ataman Ozyildirim, a senior director of economics at The Conference Board, said there was a decline in new orders from the total U.S. manufacturing sector, consumer sentiment was souring, and business conditions were deteriorating.

The Conference Board in mid-February reported that its Leading Economic Index declined by 0.3% in January, following an 0.8% contraction in December. Between July and January, the index is down 3.6%, compared with a 2.4% decline from January 2022 to July.

Advertisement

"While the LEI continues to signal recession in the near term, indicators related to the labor market -- including employment and personal income -- remain robust so far," Ozyildirim said. "Nonetheless, The Conference Board still expects high inflation, rising interest rates and contracting consumer spending to tip the U.S. economy into recession in 2023."

Latest Headlines

Snap announces AI chatbot despite Microsoft's problems
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Snap announces AI chatbot despite Microsoft's problems
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Snap Inc. announced Monday it was rolling out an AI chatbot called My AI, which will be able to hold conversations with users about things ranging from suggesting birthday gifts, planning trips and offering recipes.
Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin running for Senate seat in 2024
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin running for Senate seat in 2024
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., is now running to fill the soon-to-be vacant U.S. Senate seat in that state, she confirmed Monday.
Supreme Court to question Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court to question Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The White House is expected to face tough questioning from the conservative-leaning Supreme Court with President Joe Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan gets questioned by justices this week.
Treasury Department approves $350M for small businesses in 4 states
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Treasury Department approves $350M for small businesses in 4 states
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department said it has approved $353.4 million in funding for small businesses in four states under the State Small Business Credit Initiative, which is part of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan.
Li-Cycle gets $375M Energy Department loan for New York recycling center
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Li-Cycle gets $375M Energy Department loan for New York recycling center
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Lithium-ion developer Li-Cycle said Monday it had conditional federal support for what could be the first North American source of recycled battery-grade lithium.
Union Pacific seeks new CEO
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Union Pacific seeks new CEO
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Union Pacific, one of the country's leading freight rail companies, announced Sunday it is looking for a new CEO to replace Lance Fritz.
Seasonal increase in retail gasoline prices could be delayed
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Seasonal increase in retail gasoline prices could be delayed
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The expected seasonal uptick in the retail price of gasoline could be delayed due to recent signs that inflation remains entrenched in the U.S. economy, a Chicago-based market analyst said.
Late-winter storm brings tornadoes, snow and rain to several U.S. states
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Late-winter storm brings tornadoes, snow and rain to several U.S. states
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A late-winter storm brought a potent mix of wind, snow and rain across a wide swath of the central U.S. early Monday, with at least seven tornadoes causing widespread damage and a dozen injuries in Oklahoma.
Texas man arrested for killing pawn shop owner in attempted robbery
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Texas man arrested for killing pawn shop owner in attempted robbery
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A Texas man was arrested after the owner of a pawn shop was killed during an attempted robbery, police said Sunday.
Police arrest man accused of crashing truck into cyclists killing 2 in Arizona
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Police arrest man accused of crashing truck into cyclists killing 2 in Arizona
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The Goodyear Police Department in Arizona has arrested a man accused of driving his pickup truck into a group of cyclists, resulting in the deaths of two people.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police arrest man accused of crashing truck into cyclists killing 2 in Arizona
Police arrest man accused of crashing truck into cyclists killing 2 in Arizona
Ukrainian forces repel Russian offensive near Donetsk as Russian shelling continues
Ukrainian forces repel Russian offensive near Donetsk as Russian shelling continues
Russia repeats nuclear threat, demanding West halt arming of Ukraine
Russia repeats nuclear threat, demanding West halt arming of Ukraine
Texas man arrested for killing pawn shop owner in attempted robbery
Texas man arrested for killing pawn shop owner in attempted robbery
Classified Energy Department report finds lab leak likely cause of COVID-19 pandemic
Classified Energy Department report finds lab leak likely cause of COVID-19 pandemic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement