Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 8, 2023 / 4:22 PM

Gallup Poll says half of U.S. feels 'worse off' than a year ago

By Joe Fisher
The continuing effects of the pandemic and a year of record inflation have at least half of people in the United States unsatisfied with their current financial situation. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The continuing effects of the pandemic and a year of record inflation have at least half of people in the United States unsatisfied with their current financial situation. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The continuing effects of the pandemic and a year of record inflation have at least half of people in the United States unsatisfied with their current financial situation.

According to a Gallup Poll taken between Jan. 2 and 22 50% of Americans say they are "worse off" financially than they were a year ago. It is the highest rate of such a response since the tail end of the Great Recession in 2009.

Advertisement

Conversely, about 35% say they are in a better financial state, the poll said.

"Lower-income Americans, who have consistently been most likely to report that higher prices are causing them financial hardship, are particularly inclined to say they are financially worse off," wrote Jeffrey M. Jones, senior editor for Gallup.

RELATED Gallup: Fewer than half of Americans believe U.S. healthcare is good enough

The 35% mark for "better off" responses is in line with responses during similarly difficult times across the economic landscape, Gallup reports. In 2009, 2003, the early 1990s and early 1980s participants responded "better off" at lower rates.

While inflation put a strain on the wallets of many Americans, Gallup notes that wages also increased.

Political affiliations and income levels play some role in how participants respond, the survey said. Democrats are more likely to respond favorably during a Democratic presidency than Republicans. About 61% of respondents with low incomes said their financial situation had gotten worse. Coincidentally, 61% of Republicans responded the same way.

Advertisement

Last January's poll had positive and negative responses split 41% each way.

Americans are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. The Federal Reserve assures that much progress will be made on inflation in 2023 and inflation is beginning to tame. About 60% of people said they expect to be in a better situation at this time next year.

"Americans have tended toward optimism when projecting their future financial situations in all Gallup readings since 1977, with more expecting their finances to get better rather than get worse," Jones said.

RELATED Fed raises benchmark interest rate quarter of a point

Read More

As rents soar nationwide, White House unveils 'Renters Bill of Rights'

Latest Headlines

Watchdog: $191B in pandemic unemployment payments possibly 'improper'
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Watchdog: $191B in pandemic unemployment payments possibly 'improper'
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General on Wednesday estimated at least $191 billion in pandemic unemployment payments could have been improper or fraudulent.
In Wisconsin, Biden touts his administration's economic successes, job creation
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
In Wisconsin, Biden touts his administration's economic successes, job creation
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is in Wisconsin to promote his national economic plan which has so far created hundreds of thousands of new jobs and brought $4 billion in new investments to the battleground he narrowly won in 2020.
Former PSE&G employee kills worker at N.J. utility headquarters
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former PSE&G employee kills worker at N.J. utility headquarters
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A former employee of PSE&G has shot and killed a current employee at the utility company's headquarters in Franklin Township, New Jersey.
Energy Department to invest as much as $75 million in geothermal R&D
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Energy Department to invest as much as $75 million in geothermal R&D
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Seven enhanced geothermal systems pilot projects will get up to $73 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for research and development.
More than 2,000 rounds of ammunition seized at U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
More than 2,000 rounds of ammunition seized at U.S.-Mexico border
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents stopped an illegal export of 2,200 rounds of ammunition bound for Mexico at the Hidalgo International Bridge in Texas, the field office said Wednesday.
Lockerbie bombing suspect pleads not guilty in 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 explosion
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Lockerbie bombing suspect pleads not guilty in 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 explosion
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A Libyan suspect in the 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 bombing over Lockerbie, Scotland Wednesday pleaded not guilty Wednesday. The bombing killed 270 people, 259 aboard the plane and 11 on the ground.
GOP House takes investigative aim at Biden family, big tech, border
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
GOP House takes investigative aim at Biden family, big tech, border
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The House is probing Twitter's handling of a news story regarding a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, as the GOP-led chamber seeks to turn its investigative sights on the Biden family, big tech and the border.
Treasury sanctions two men with alleged ties to violent MS-13 gang
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Treasury sanctions two men with alleged ties to violent MS-13 gang
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Wednesday sanctioned two men who are allegedly connected to the transnational criminal gang MS-13.
Report: U.S. fuel demand slumps, while imports show rare increase
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Report: U.S. fuel demand slumps, while imports show rare increase
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. data released Wednesday show domestic demand declined somewhat last week, with the appetite from consumer fuels still below pre-pandemic levels.
Jury finds former New York man guilty of training Islamic State fighters
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jury finds former New York man guilty of training Islamic State fighters
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A federal jury on Tuesday found a New York man who traveled to Syria to fight on behalf of the Islamic State guilty on five counts, including providing material to support the terrorist organization.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 adults killed, but infant survives shooting inside North Carolina home
2 adults killed, but infant survives shooting inside North Carolina home
U.S. resident indicted for reportedly aiding sanctioned Russian oligarch
U.S. resident indicted for reportedly aiding sanctioned Russian oligarch
Police shoot, kill Florida mass shooting suspect
Police shoot, kill Florida mass shooting suspect
Beijing maintains denial on balloon, says debris 'belongs to China'
Beijing maintains denial on balloon, says debris 'belongs to China'
Sarah Huckabee Sanders attacks 'radical left' in GOP State of the Union response
Sarah Huckabee Sanders attacks 'radical left' in GOP State of the Union response
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement