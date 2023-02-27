Trending
Feb. 27, 2023 / 11:49 PM

U.S. announces plan to reverse rising 'scourge' of illegal child labor

By Sheri Walsh
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, along with the Department of Health and Human Services, announced a new interagency task force Monday to end "Child Labor Exploitation," following a 69% increase in illegal child labor in the United States over the last five years. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, along with the Department of Health and Human Services, announced a new interagency task force Monday to end "Child Labor Exploitation," following a 69% increase in illegal child labor in the United States over the last five years. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is taking new steps to end illegal child labor, following a 69% increase in the number of children employed illegally by U.S. companies over the last five years.

The Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services announced a new interagency task force on "Child Labor Exploitation" on Monday, in addition to a national enforcement initiative on child labor.

"We see everyday the scourge of child labor in this country, and we have a legal and moral obligation to take every step in our power to prevent it," said Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh.

"Too often, companies look the other way and claim that their staffing agency, or their subcontractor or supplier, is responsible," Walsh added. "Everyone has a responsibility here."

The Labor Department also announced plans to hold all employers accountable to ensure child labor is removed from supply chains. Many of the children are migrants from Latin America, who fled violence and poverty, and do not have a parent in the United States.

"Every child in this country, regardless of their circumstance, deserves protection and care as we would expect for our own child," said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

"At HHS, we will continue to do our part to protect the safety and well-being of unaccompanied children by providing them appropriate care while they are in our custody, placing them in the custody of parents, relatives and other appropriate sponsors after vetting and conducting post-release services including safety and well-being calls," Becerra added.

Earlier this month, the Labor Department announced $1.5 million in civil penalties against Packers Sanitation Services for violating child labor laws in eight states.

The department said the company employed more than 102 children between the ages of 13 and 17 "in hazardous occupations and had them working overnight shifts at 13 meat processing facilities in eight states."

The Labor Department said it currently has more than 600 child labor investigations underway throughout the country.

In addition to the new task force and enforcement initiative, the administration also wants mandated follow-up calls for unaccompanied children who report safety concerns, expanded post-release services, increased funding and new training materials to educate unaccompanied children on their rights.

The Labor Department is also calling on Congress to increase penalties for child labor violations, which are currently $15,138 per child. The department argues the penalties are not high enough to deter large companies, while urging Congress to add protections for those who report child labor law violations.

"This is not a 19th century problem -- this is a today problem," Walsh said. "We need Congress to come to the table, we need states to come to the table. This is a problem that will take all of us to stop."

