Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 27, 2023 / 8:26 AM

Late-winter storm brings tornadoes, snow and rain to several U.S. states

Seven twisters reported in Oklahoma; two in Kansas

By A.L. Lee
Parts of California remain under severe winter weather warnings after blizzard conditions are expected in the southern Sierra Nevada mountain range in the coming days. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Parts of California remain under severe winter weather warnings after blizzard conditions are expected in the southern Sierra Nevada mountain range in the coming days. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A late-winter storm brought a potent mix of wind, snow and rain across a wide swath of the central U.S. overnight Monday, with at least seven tornadoes causing widespread damage and a dozen injuries in Oklahoma.

After battering parts of Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma throughout Sunday, the storm system was expected to continue tracking northeast, up through Missouri, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and the Great Lakes region, which was still recovering from a devastating bout of winter weather the week before.

Advertisement

Nearly 300,000 homes and businesses were without power Monday across several states.

At least two additional tornadoes were reported in Kansas overnight, while extreme conditions -- including powerful winds and hail -- hit parts of Texas and Oklahoma, where more than 62,000 households lost power.

RELATED California battles record-breaking snow, rain

Meteorologists have so far confirmed seven tornadoes across Oklahoma, but many more could develop as the storm exits the region.

The storm, which stretched from western Texas to Illinois put more than 20 million people under severe storm alerts throughout the day Sunday.

Strong winds caused extensive damage in several cities throughout Oklahoma as the system moved through the region.

Advertisement

One wind gust in Memphis, Texas, was clocked at 114 mph -- comparable to the force of a Category 3 hurricane.

Some of the heaviest damage was sustained in Norman, Okla., where many homes and vehicles were destroyed. An evacuation shelter was immediately set up and disaster workers with the Red Cross were prepared to move in when conditions allowed.

All the known injuries were said to be non-life threatening, and no deaths have been reported.

RELATED California, West facing another round of winter snow, rain

Earlier Sunday, military personnel at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kan., moved aircraft to hangars and evacuated in anticipation of the damaging weather.

The system was expected to begin shifting north by Monday afternoon, with extreme weather in the forecast for Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio.

Storms that hit the country last week also brought blizzard conditions and flash floods to parts of northern California, which could see more of the same Monday as a separate system delivers heavy rain and snow in the Pacific Northwest, prompting severe weather alerts across nine states.

RELATED Winter storm causes widespread power outages, flight cancellations

Higher elevations of Oregon, Washington and Colorado could see anywhere between three to 10 inches of snow through Tuesday, while a blizzard warning was issued for the Sierra Nevada mountains, where snowfall was expected to reach up to 6 feet.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, severe weather forced rangers to close Yosemite National Park, where forecasts are calling for as much as 84 inches of snow by Wednesday.

Read More

Severe winter weather pummels California for a second day

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court to question Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Supreme Court to question Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The White House is expected to face tough questioning from the conservative-leaning Supreme Court with President Joe Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan gets questioned by justices on Monday.
Texas man arrested for killing pawn shop owner in attempted robbery
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Texas man arrested for killing pawn shop owner in attempted robbery
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A Texas man was arrested after the owner of a pawn shop was killed during an attempted robbery, police said Sunday.
Police arrest man accused of crashing truck into cyclists killing 2 in Arizona
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Police arrest man accused of crashing truck into cyclists killing 2 in Arizona
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The Goodyear Police Department in Arizona has arrested a man accused of driving his pickup truck into a group of cyclists, resulting in the deaths of two people.
EPA pauses shipments of hazardous material from East Palestine derailment site
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
EPA pauses shipments of hazardous material from East Palestine derailment site
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Norfolk Southern is pausing the shipment of hazardous material from the site of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, following orders from the Environmental Protection Agency.
Classified Energy Department report finds lab leak likely cause of COVID-19 pandemic
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Classified Energy Department report finds lab leak likely cause of COVID-19 pandemic
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A classified report from the U.S. Energy Department has concluded that the COVID-19 pandemic was likely caused by a leak from a lab in China.
Marianne Williamson announces another bid for Democratic presidential nominee
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Marianne Williamson announces another bid for Democratic presidential nominee
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Marianne Williamson will attempt a second run for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Jake Sullivan warns China about sending arms to Russia
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Jake Sullivan warns China about sending arms to Russia
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, warned China against sending weapons to Russia amid war in Ukraine after President Joe Biden downplayed the possibility that Beijing would send arms to Moscow.
Zandra Flemister, the first Black woman in the Secret Service, dies at 71
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Zandra Flemister, the first Black woman in the Secret Service, dies at 71
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Zandra Flemister, a pioneer who became the first Black woman in the U.S. Secret Service, has died. She was 71.
Germany, U.S. warn of growth in pro-Russia cyberattacks
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Germany, U.S. warn of growth in pro-Russia cyberattacks
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- German and American officials have said that incidents of attacks by pro-Moscow hackers have grown since the war in Ukraine.
Newspaper publishers cut ties with Dilbert comic after creator Scott Adams' racist remarks
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Newspaper publishers cut ties with Dilbert comic after creator Scott Adams' racist remarks
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Many newspapers across the United States will no longer print the popular comic strip Dilbert after creator Scott Adams went on a racist rant on YouTube.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police arrest man accused of crashing truck into cyclists killing 2 in Arizona
Police arrest man accused of crashing truck into cyclists killing 2 in Arizona
Ukrainian forces repel Russian offensive near Donetsk as Russian shelling continues
Ukrainian forces repel Russian offensive near Donetsk as Russian shelling continues
Texas man arrested for killing pawn shop owner in attempted robbery
Texas man arrested for killing pawn shop owner in attempted robbery
El Salvador transfers 2,000 gang members to mega-prison
El Salvador transfers 2,000 gang members to mega-prison
Classified Energy Department report finds lab leak likely cause of COVID-19 pandemic
Classified Energy Department report finds lab leak likely cause of COVID-19 pandemic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement