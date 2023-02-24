Trending
Feb. 24, 2023

California, West facing another round of winter snow, rain

By Clyde Hughes
Portland, Ore., is still digging out of the second most snowfall it has seen in history on Wednesday with 10.8 inches. Photo courtesy of Oregon State Patrol/Twitter
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Another winter storm will hit California and the West on Friday, bringing heavy snowfall, high winds and enough rainfall to cause flooding.

The cold, slow-moving winter storm is expected to cause havoc through Saturday. A previous storm that started in the West will continue to impact the Midwest and Great Lakes region with snow and strong winds on Friday, forecasters said.

"Multiple rounds of heavy snowfall coupled with strong winds will lead to blizzard conditions over some of the higher terrain and mountain passes, including the central and southern Sierra Nevada, and the high terrain of Transverse Range in southern California," the National Weather Service said.

California snow forced the Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District to cancel classes on Thursday after about 3 inches fell.

In the meantime, Portland, Ore., is still digging out of the second most snowfall it has seen in history on Wednesday with 10.8 inches.

More than 711,000 remained without power in Michigan on Friday morning, changing little from the day before when the massive winter storm first hit the state. California had 83,514 outages, while Illinois reported 25,126 homes without power, according to PowerOutage.us.

"DTE crews are in the field working 16-hour shifts and have restored power to more than 100,000 customers since the start of the storm," the Michigan energy company said in a Twitter post late Thursday.

"As temperatures drop throughout the night and into tomorrow morning, more icing, falling trees and additional power outages are possible."

While most airports returned to normal on Friday, Portland International Airport continued to lead the country in cancellations, grounding 8% of its outgoing and incoming flights.

While the winter storm continued to rage in some parts of the country, other areas continued to see unseasonably high temperatures.

"Elsewhere, the record-warm temperatures seen across much of the East will be tempered by the passage of a cold front through today but many areas of the Mid-South, Southeast and Gulf Coast will continue to see above-normal temperatures heading through the weekend," the National Weather Service said Friday.

