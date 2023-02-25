Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 25, 2023 / 3:40 PM

Severe winter weather pummels California for a second day

By Simon Druker
1/5
Parts of California remained under severe winter weather warnings Saturday while state officials advised against travel for the duration of the weekend. Photo courtesy of California Department of Transportation District 5
Parts of California remained under severe winter weather warnings Saturday while state officials advised against travel for the duration of the weekend. Photo courtesy of California Department of Transportation District 5

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Parts of California remained under severe winter weather warnings for a second day on Saturday as state officials continued to discourage travel for the duration of the weekend.

The atmospheric river system moved into Southern California from the northern part of the state on Friday, pelting the region with heavy bouts of rain and snow and leading to several dramatic rescues in Los Angeles Saturday, fire department officials reported.

Advertisement

A 61-year-old was airlifted to safety amid rising water levels while four homeless people and several dogs also had to be rescued. At least two people were hospitalized with hypothermia.

The heavy precipitation delayed well over two dozen flights into and out of Los Angeles International Airport, which set a daily rainfall record along with several other areas.

"An anomalous low pressure system will continue to produce heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over parts of southern California where a slight risk of excessive rainfall is in effect for today," the National Weather Service said in its latest update Saturday.

Advertisement

Thousands of customers remained without power as mid-day Saturday.

RELATED Winter weather likely curbed U.S. fuel demand last week

Blizzard warnings are also in effect through Sunday in the central and southern Sierra Nevada and Transverse and Peninsular mountain ranges.

The last time the service's Los Angeles office issued a blizzard warning was 1989.

"Travel is not advised this weekend as severe storms are creating difficult driving conditions. Level 2 chain controls in effect," the California Department of Transportation tweeted Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol closed a section of Interstate 5 and Hwy.14 Saturday morning.

Elevations in California over 4,500 feet could see as much as 5 feet of snowfall before the storm leaves the area, forecasters predicted.

Read More

California, West facing another round of winter snow, rain Winter storm causes widespread power outages, flight cancellations

Latest Headlines

Elderly man killed, woman injured in San Antonio dog attack
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Elderly man killed, woman injured in San Antonio dog attack
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- An 81-year-old man was killed in a dog attack in San Antonia, Texas, Friday and a 74-year-old woman was critically injured.
Ariz. rancher accused of fatally shooting migrant ordered to stand trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ariz. rancher accused of fatally shooting migrant ordered to stand trial
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A 74-year-old Arizona man accused of shooting and killing a Mexican man who was crossing his 170-acre ranch must stand trial in connection with the incident, a county judge has ordered.
Erin Brockovich urges residents to document health effects of Ohio derailment
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Erin Brockovich urges residents to document health effects of Ohio derailment
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Renowned environmental activist Erin Brockovich has advised residents of East Palestine, Ohio, to document the environmental impacts of a toxic train derailment in their town.
Biden says he doesn't expect China to supply arms to Russia
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden says he doesn't expect China to supply arms to Russia
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Contradicting others from within his administration, President Joe Biden says he does not expect China will send weapons to Russia to aid in its year-long invasion of Ukraine. 
5 people, including patient, killed in Nev. crash of medical rescue plane
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
5 people, including patient, killed in Nev. crash of medical rescue plane
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Five people, including a medical patient and a family member, have died in the crash of a small aircraft in Nevada, an emergency air transport service says. 
Alex Murdaugh talks about his drug abuse, day of murder in his trial
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Alex Murdaugh talks about his drug abuse, day of murder in his trial
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- In an early cross-examination of disgraced former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh on Friday, prosecutors quizzed him about his financial troubles before turning to the night his wife and son were killed in 2021.
Florida nursing home administrator acquitted in deaths after Hurricane Irma
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Florida nursing home administrator acquitted in deaths after Hurricane Irma
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A South Florida judge tossed out a case against a nursing home administrator who was charged in the death of nine residents after Hurricane Irma in 2017.
House Republicans open probe into Pete Buttigieg's response to Ohio train derailment
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
House Republicans open probe into Pete Buttigieg's response to Ohio train derailment
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- House Republicans announced Friday that they are launching a probe into Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's response to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
Alabama lifts moratorium on executions after review
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Alabama lifts moratorium on executions after review
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Alabama lifted its moratorium on executions on Friday after the completion of an investigation into a series of botched executions last year.
United States Navy will christen USNS Cody on Saturday
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
United States Navy will christen USNS Cody on Saturday
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The United States Navy will christen a new ship named for the city of Cody, Wyo. The Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship will be named USNS Cody and is scheduled to be christened on Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5 people, including patient, killed in Nev. crash of medical rescue plane
5 people, including patient, killed in Nev. crash of medical rescue plane
United States Navy will christen USNS Cody on Saturday
United States Navy will christen USNS Cody on Saturday
House Republicans open probe into Pete Buttigieg's response to Ohio train derailment
House Republicans open probe into Pete Buttigieg's response to Ohio train derailment
Erin Brockovich urges residents to document health effects of Ohio derailment
Erin Brockovich urges residents to document health effects of Ohio derailment
Former UPI photographer and Pulitzer Prize finalist Don Rypka dies at 73
Former UPI photographer and Pulitzer Prize finalist Don Rypka dies at 73
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement