Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 24, 2023 / 2:30 PM

Department of Agriculture to invest nearly $10 million in reforestation initiatives

By Patrick Hilsman
The Department of Agriculture is investing nearly $10 million in forest nursery and seed partnerships for reforestation. The department hopes the initiative can help areas affected by forest fires. File Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI
The Department of Agriculture is investing nearly $10 million in forest nursery and seed partnerships for reforestation. The department hopes the initiative can help areas affected by forest fires. File Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The United States Department of Agriculture is investing almost $10 million in forest nursery and seed partnerships for reforestation.

"These investments help build capacity across public and private lands to meet mounting reforestation demands," the department said in a press release Friday announcing the funding, which will be allocated under the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Advertisement

Out of the funds, $4.5 million is going to 29 facilities throughout states, territories, and commonwealths to upgrade forest nurseries, and $5.3 million will be used to support native seed collection and plant availability to restore ecosystems.

"According to The Nature Conservancy's Reforestation Hub, it's estimated that up to 146 million acres of land in the U.S. could benefit from reforestation. This translates to a need for more than 75 billion trees," the department said.

Agriculture Department officials emphasized the environmental fallout threatened by deforestation.

"As forests across the nation are confronted by the climate crisis, wildfire, natural disasters, and insect and disease outbreaks, it is critical to support nurseries and help them meet the demand for seedlings to restore healthy, resilient forests," said Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

Advertisement

The department hopes the initiative will help restore areas that have been affected by forest fires because "in post-forest fire landscapes, restoration requires a variety of native grasses, flowers and shrubs."

Read More

Agriculture Department commits $63M to fund rural Internet in four states Ohio town council to meet on environmental concerns after train derailment USDA announces $100 million to improve school meals nutrition

Latest Headlines

U.S.-based Foothills Exploration to overhaul wells for new gas production
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S.-based Foothills Exploration to overhaul wells for new gas production
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Reflecting broader trends in the global market, Foothills Exploration said Friday it would rework hundreds of recently acquired wells across Kansas and Oklahoma to produce more natural gas.
Alex Murdaugh talks about his drug abuse, day of murder in his trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Alex Murdaugh talks about his drug abuse, day of murder in his trial
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- In an early cross-examination of disgraced former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh on Friday, prosecutors quizzed him about his financial troubles before turning to the night his wife and son were killed in 2021.
Justice Department unseals two indictments related to Russia sanctions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department unseals two indictments related to Russia sanctions
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The United States Department of Justice unsealed two cases involving sanctions evasion related to Russia Friday.
Gulf of Mexico oil and gas auction set for March 29
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gulf of Mexico oil and gas auction set for March 29
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- More than 73 million acres of U.S. territorial waters of the Gulf of Mexico will open for drilling auctions in March, in line with federal mandates, the government announced Friday.
January PCE rises 0.6%; Biden says economy improving despite 'setbacks'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
January PCE rises 0.6%; Biden says economy improving despite 'setbacks'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The latest increase in prices for the U.S. consumer shows there's clearly more work to do to control inflation, the White House said Friday.
Biden administration announces $339 million to support small business growth across U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration announces $339 million to support small business growth across U.S.
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Three states and two U.S. territories have been approved to receive $339 million in new federal funding as part of the Biden administration's continuing effort to support small businesses across America.
Trends in oil prices bring relief to U.S. commuters on gas prices
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trends in oil prices bring relief to U.S. commuters on gas prices
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A steady decline in the price of crude oil has put something of a ceiling over the price that U.S. consumers pay for gasoline, motor club AAA said Friday.
SEC rejects Elon Musk's argument to get out of 2018 settlement
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
SEC rejects Elon Musk's argument to get out of 2018 settlement
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission rejected Elon Musk's effort to get out of a previous settlement agreement involving his Twitter posts.
U.S. announces $2 billion in defense funds and equipment for Ukraine
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. announces $2 billion in defense funds and equipment for Ukraine
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The White House has announced a plan to send $2 billion in defense funds and equipment to Ukraine as part of a new security assistance package to mark the one-year anniversary of the brutal Russian invasion.
California, West facing another round of winter snow, rain
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
California, West facing another round of winter snow, rain
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Another winter storm is expected to hit California and the West on Friday, bringing heavy snowfall, high winds and enough rainfall to cause flooding.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Five killed in Arkansas plane crash were responding to Ohio explosion
Five killed in Arkansas plane crash were responding to Ohio explosion
Judge rules Donald Trump, FBI Director Christopher Wray can be ordered to testify in lawsuit against DOJ
Judge rules Donald Trump, FBI Director Christopher Wray can be ordered to testify in lawsuit against DOJ
7 shot, including 2-year-old, near Philadelphia school
7 shot, including 2-year-old, near Philadelphia school
Cosori recalls more than 2M air fryers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico
Cosori recalls more than 2M air fryers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico
Alex Murdaugh takes stand, claims he did not kill wife, son
Alex Murdaugh takes stand, claims he did not kill wife, son
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement