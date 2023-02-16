Trending
Feb. 16, 2023 / 2:10 PM

Agriculture Department commits $63M to fund rural Internet in four states

By Simon Druker
The federal government is spending $63 million to bring high-speed internet access to rural areas of four separate states, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed Thursday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
The federal government is spending $63 million to bring high-speed internet access to rural areas of four separate states, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed Thursday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The federal government is spending $63 million to bring high-speed Internet access to rural areas of four separate states, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed Thursday.

Money will go to people in rural municipalities in Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Mississippi, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement.

Funding comes from the department's ReConnect Program, which earmarked a total of $1.7 billion to upgrade rural Internet services.

The program "furnishes loans and grants to provide funds for the costs of construction, improvement, or acquisition of facilities and equipment needed to provide broadband service in eligible rural areas."

Thursday's announcement marks the third instalment paid out so far from the program.

"Investing in high-speed Internet is a fundamental part of our partnership with rural communities," Vilsack said in the statement.

"Connecting rural Americans with reliable Internet brings new and innovative ideas to the rest of our country. Under the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris, USDA is committed to ensuring that the people who make up the rich tapestry in rural areas have every opportunity to succeed -- and that people can find those opportunities right at home in their communities."

Thursday's funding is allocated to four specific programs.

In Mississippi, $15 million will support a fiber network connecting 2,340 people, 143 farms, 45 businesses and a public school to high-speed Internet.

A $10-million grant in Minnesota will connect 3,529 people, 71 businesses, 35 farms and two public schools.

The largest amount, $19.5 million is going to Michigan, where it will help connect 1,023 people, 19 businesses and 10 farms to high-speed Internet.

An additional $18 million grant is supporting a high-speed network connecting 1,583 people, 274 farms and 41 businesses.

