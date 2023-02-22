Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 22, 2023 / 12:16 AM

Biden admin. proposes new immigration rule to combat migrant surge

By Darryl Coote
The Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday proposed a new rule that aims to drop the number of migrants applying for asylum at the U.S. southern border. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday proposed a new rule that aims to drop the number of migrants applying for asylum at the U.S. southern border. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday proposed a new immigration rule aimed at curbing the surge at the U.S. southern border that critics say will illegally ban refugees from seeking asylum.

Under the proposed rule, migrants seeking to enter the United States will be assumed inadmissible if they "circumvent available, established pathways to lawful migration," including entering the United States between ports of entry or arriving at a port of entry without a scheduled appointment.

Advertisement

It also denies those who fail to seek protection in countries they traverse en route to the U.S. southern border.

Those subject to removal will be done so under Title 8, which comes with a five-year re-entry ban.

RELATED Texas border Republican accuses GOP of using immigration crisis for politics

The rule, proposed by the Departments of Homeland Security and Justice, was first announced in early January amid high levels of migrant encounters at the border and in preparation for the repealing of Title 42, a pandemic-era health order that, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics, permitted the expulsion of more than 2.6 million people since being enacted in March 2020.

Advertisement

The dual federal departments described the proposed rule in a statement Tuesday as a move to "incentivize" the use of lawful entry mechanisms and to "disincentivize" dangerous border crossings.

Since it was first announced early this year, the rule has been attacked by immigration advocates and critics who characterized it as the administration of President Joe Biden adopting the staunch immigration policies of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, which he campaigned to dismantle.

RELATED Supreme Court cancels oral arguments on rescinding Title 42

Nearly 300 civil, human and immigration rights groups wrote Biden a letter of condemnation of the rule and urged him to change course.

Human Rights First, which issued published the January letter, accused the rule Tuesday of denying refugees asylum by blocking and then rapidly expelling them without asylum hearings.

It also said the rule is illegal as access to potential asylum is contingent on a refugee's access to technology and ability to navigate the federal government's CBP One smartphone application to make an appointment.

RELATED Americans' satisfaction with U.S. immigration hits decade low, poll says

"@POTUS promised to #restoreasylum," Human Rights First tweeted. "Instead, he's pulling punitive practices straight from the Trump playbook.

"Deterrence policies like this are deadly. Full stop."

The American Civil Liberties Union on Tuesday also attacked the rule's requirement for migrants to first apply for asylum in countries they travel through to reach the United States, saying those such as Mexico "don't have working asylum systems."

Advertisement

"President Biden's proposed rule would leave vulnerable people in danger and unfairly deny protection to thousands," it tweeted.

"We successfully fought President Trump on a similar ban in the courts -- President Biden's should not move forward," it warned.

Even members of Biden's own Democratic Party reacted in disappointment, with a group of senators stating it will function as a "transit ban" on asylum seekers.

"We are deeply disappointed that the administration has chosen to move forward with publishing this proposed rule, which only perpetuates the harmful myth that asylum seekers are a threat to this nation," Sens. Ben Ray Lujan Bob of New Mexico, Alex Padilla of California and Bob Menendez and Cory Booker of New Jersey said in a statement.

Late last month, the Biden administration announced its intent to repeal Title 42 on May 11, which intensified staunched criticism directed at the White House by Republicans already fuming over the more than 2.7 million migrant encounters that occurred in the last fiscal year, which was up from nearly 2 million a year prior. However, of those encounters last year, more than 1.1 million were expelled under Title 42.

Advertisement

In its proposed rule, the Biden administration said it estimates that once Title 42 is removed, DHS encounters could rise to between 11,000 and 13,000 a day absent a policy for removing migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Latest Headlines

House committee asks former Serbian official for interview, documents on Hunter Biden
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House committee asks former Serbian official for interview, documents on Hunter Biden
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, which is investigating the Biden family's business dealings, has asked a former Serbian official for an interview and documents related to Hunter Biden.
Regulators approve Freeport LNG to resume producing and exporting natural gas
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Regulators approve Freeport LNG to resume producing and exporting natural gas
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Freeport LNG will immediately begin ramping up natural gas production after receiving federal approval to resume operations following a months-long shutdown.
Malcolm X's family announces lawsuit against NYPD, FBI, CIA on 58-year anniversary of assassination
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Malcolm X's family announces lawsuit against NYPD, FBI, CIA on 58-year anniversary of assassination
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump on Tuesday announced the intent to file a lawsuit against several city, state and federal law-enforcement agencies for concealing information about the assassination of Malcolm X.
20 states form abortion rights alliance to fight 'unprecedented assault' from courts, states
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
20 states form abortion rights alliance to fight 'unprecedented assault' from courts, states
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Twenty states, led by Democratic governors, announced Tuesday they are forming a Reproductive Freedom Alliance to guarantee abortion rights in the wake of Roe vs. Wade.
FDA weighing approval for RSV vaccine for infants, will decide this summer
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
FDA weighing approval for RSV vaccine for infants, will decide this summer
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to make a decision on the approval of the first RSV vaccine for infants in August, and Pfizer is a candidate to be among the first producers.
Supreme Court hears arguments on social media giants' legal protections
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Supreme Court hears arguments on social media giants' legal protections
WASHINGTON, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in the first of two cases that could decide whether social media companies can be held liable for promoting incendiary content.
Some Home Depot workers could see a $15-per-hour minimum wage
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Some Home Depot workers could see a $15-per-hour minimum wage
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Home Depot announced Tuesday it will begin paying hourly associates that make up their frontline workers $1 billion more in annual compensation, which is expected to raise minimum wages for these workers to $15 per hour.
Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline stepping down to lead non-profit foundation
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline stepping down to lead non-profit foundation
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., confirmed Tuesday he will step down in June to lead a foundation that provides funding to non-profit groups.
SEC charges, settles with Mormon Church over investment fraud claims
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
SEC charges, settles with Mormon Church over investment fraud claims
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Tuesday it has settled charges with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as its financial adviser.
California Rep. Barbara Lee announces Senate campaign to replace Dianne Feinstein
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
California Rep. Barbara Lee announces Senate campaign to replace Dianne Feinstein
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif. Tuesday became the latest Democrat to announce a candidacy to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., when she retires next year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia, China block U.N. response to North Korean missile launches
Russia, China block U.N. response to North Korean missile launches
First-generation iPhone sells for more than $63,000
First-generation iPhone sells for more than $63,000
Vladimir Putin suspends New START participation in state of nation address
Vladimir Putin suspends New START participation in state of nation address
2 Detroit police officers found shot to death inside apartment
2 Detroit police officers found shot to death inside apartment
Report: North Korean nuclear tests pose radiation risk to region
Report: North Korean nuclear tests pose radiation risk to region
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement