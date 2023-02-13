Trending
Feb. 13, 2023 / 10:09 PM

Americans' satisfaction with U.S. immigration hits decade low, poll says

By Sheri Walsh
Vehicles wait in line at the Mexico-United States border to leave Tijuana, Mexico and enter the United States on March 21, 2021. A new Gallup poll finds Americans' satisfaction with the level of immigration into the United States has hit its lowest level in a decade. File photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI
Vehicles wait in line at the Mexico-United States border to leave Tijuana, Mexico and enter the United States on March 21, 2021. A new Gallup poll finds Americans' satisfaction with the level of immigration into the United States has hit its lowest level in a decade. File photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Americans' satisfaction with the level of immigration into the United States has hit its lowest level in a decade, according to a new Gallup poll.

U.S. public satisfaction with immigration dropped six percentage points over the last year from 34% in January of 2022 to 28% this year, according to the poll released Monday.

The poll measures a number of issues each January as part of its annual Mood of the Nation survey, which found half of Americans feel "worse off" than a year ago. According to Gallup, immigration consistently ranks at or near the bottom of the satisfaction list.

The latest poll was conducted between Jan. 2 and Jan. 22. The lower numbers, when it comes to satisfaction with the level of immigration, mirror low numbers for the quality of public education, at 29%, and policies to reduce or control crime, at 27%.

Nearly two-thirds of those who responded to the poll, or 63%, expressed dissatisfaction with U.S. immigration, with most wanting immigrant levels to decrease, according to Gallup, which said immigration dissatisfaction rose among both political parties.

While 40% of Republicans reported they thought immigration levels were too high in 2021, that jumped to 69% last year and remains at 71% today.

For Democrats, the desire for fewer immigrants was nearly nonexistent, at 2%, in 2021 before rising to 11% in 2022 and 19% now.

The numbers also rose for older Americans, ages 55 and older, with 55% of those surveyed wanting immigration levels to drop, according to the poll.

Over the years, Americans' satisfaction when it comes to immigration has fluctuated under different administrations, according to Gallup, which shows immigration satisfaction hit its lowest level toward the end of former President George W. Bush's administration and hit its highest level during the first part of former President Donald Trump's term in office.

President Joe Biden, who visited the U.S.-Mexico border in January for the first time since taking office, has faced criticism from both parties over border issues as Title 42, which allows agents to reject migrants to stop the spread of contagious diseases, is set to expire in May when the COVID-19 emergency declaration officially ends.

