Regulators approve Freeport LNG to resume producing and exporting natural gas

Freeport LNG will immediately begin ramping up natural gas production after receiving federal approval to resume operations following a months-long shutdown. Photo courtesy of Freeport LNG

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Freeport LNG immediately will begin ramping up natural gas production after receiving federal approval to resume operations following a monthslong shutdown. The Texas plant was idled down in June after a pipeline exploded at the facility. The cause of the explosion was a buildup of pressure in a segment of piping. Freeport LNG began testing its capacity early this year and started loading cargo last week.

Tuesday's announcement means the plant can fully resume operations with one liquefaction train -- a system used to produce liquid natural gas by cooling and shrinking conventional natural gas. A second liquefaction train will be incrementally restarted, the company said in a press release.

"Returning to liquefaction operations is a significant achievement for Freeport LNG," Michael Smith, Freeport LNG founder, chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

"Over the past eight months, we have implemented enhancements to our processes, procedures, and training to ensure safe and reliable operations, and significantly increased staffing levels with extensive LNG and petrochemical operating experience to reduce overtime, enhance operational excellence, and improve quality assurance and business performance."

The restart of a third liquefaction train will require additional regulatory approval, the company said. The first train already restarted before Tuesday's announcement.

Freeport LNG makes up about one-fifth of U.S. natural gas exports. The company estimates that it can produce about 2.0 billion cubic feet of liquid natural gas per day in the coming weeks operating at its current allowable capacity.

"Eight months of diligence, discipline and dedicated efforts by our teams, working collaboratively alongside the regulatory agencies and local officials, have positioned us to resume LNG production and commence ramp-up to the safe establishment of commercial operations of our liquefaction facility," Smith added