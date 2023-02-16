Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 16, 2023 / 1:17 PM

Shell sees supply-side squeeze for liquified natural gas

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
Shell sees the European push for energy diversity clashing with a shortage of new investments in LNG projects. Photo courtesy of Stuart Conway/Shell
Shell sees the European push for energy diversity clashing with a shortage of new investments in LNG projects. Photo courtesy of Stuart Conway/Shell

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The market for liquefied natural gas is expected to tighten over the coming years as the European pursuit of non-Russian supplies competes with the demand pull from other economies, Shell said Thursday.

Shell in its regular outlook report for liquefied natural gas said the market will tighten as demand surges on the back of limited supplies. Europe's increasing demand will compete with Asia over limited supplies over the next few years.

Advertisement

"The war in Ukraine has had far-reaching impacts on energy security around the world and caused structural shifts in the market that are likely to impact the global LNG industry over the long term," Steve Hill, Shell's executive vice president for energy marketing, said.

Ukraine hosts a dense network of Soviet-era pipelines extending into Europe. Past rows over contracts and payments left Europe in the cold because of the shortage of natural gas. Sanctions imposed last year on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine prompted European economies to shun supplies, fearing the Kremlin was exploiting its oil and gas reserves for geopolitical gain.

RELATED Idled since June, the Freeport LNG facility in Texas is loading cargo again

Last year, the European and British economies took in 121 million metric tons of LNG, a 60% increase over 2021 levels, which allowed the region to tolerate the shortage of piped gas from Russia, Shell said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Chinese demand slumped because of the tight social restrictions imposed to control the COVID-19 pandemic, but that changed this year and the second-largest economy in the world behind the United States is expected to expand by around 5% this year, rivaling peer economies stifled by runaway inflation.

Much of the heavy lifting came from the likes of Norway and the United States, the latter of which is quickly establishing itself as a leader in LNG exports. The U.S. Energy Information Administration, part of the Energy Department, said it expects LNG exports to increase by 11% from year-ago levels.

RELATED Flex LNG is fully booked and expects a profitable year

Shell said total global trade in LNG reached 397 million metric tons last year and could reach as high as 700 million metric tons by 2040.

"More investment in liquefaction projects is required to avoid a supply-demand gap that is expected to emerge by the late 2020s," Shell's report read.

Shell itself has a large LNG portfolio. Beginning with projects in Algeria in the 1960s, Shell is now a global leader with its floating Prelude LNG facility offshore Australia among the largest facilities of its kind in the world.

RELATED Poland to take on more LNG from the United States

Shell reported adjusted net earnings for the fourth quarter of $9.8 billion. Most of the growth came from its natural gas sector, which accounted for roughly 60% of total revenue during the period.

Advertisement

RELATED Germany adds on more LNG import capacity

RELATED NextDecade makes first ever LNG deal with a Japanese company

Latest Headlines

Russia launches 36 missiles at Ukraine, one civilian killed
World News // 40 minutes ago
Russia launches 36 missiles at Ukraine, one civilian killed
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russia launched a "massive missile attack" on Ukraine Thursday, firing at least 36 missiles, according to the Ukrainian military chief Valery Zaluzhnyy.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to travel to White House in March
World News // 2 hours ago
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to travel to White House in March
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The White House announced Thursday that German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz will visit the White House on March 3, coming shortly after the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
New Zealanders told to expect death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle to rise
World News // 3 hours ago
New Zealanders told to expect death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle to rise
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- New Zealand was counting the cost of a powerful cyclone that swept across the north of the country earlier this week after a second firefighter died of his injuries in hospital bringing the death toll to six.
Hong Kong population drops due to 'net outflow' and deaths surpassing births
World News // 4 hours ago
Hong Kong population drops due to 'net outflow' and deaths surpassing births
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's population is declining. It dropped by 68,300 people between the end of 2021 and the end of 2022.
NATO chief: 'Time has come' for Sweden, Finland to join despite Turkey concerns
World News // 4 hours ago
NATO chief: 'Time has come' for Sweden, Finland to join despite Turkey concerns
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday he still wants to admit Finland and Sweden as new alliance members over continued objections from Turkey.
Centrica profits triple to $4 billion, powered by soaring energy prices
World News // 5 hours ago
Centrica profits triple to $4 billion, powered by soaring energy prices
LONDON, Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Britain's Centrica, the parent company of British Gas, reported a record profit of $4 billion on Thursday, sparking widespread anger because the bulk of it came from unearned windfall gains from soaring energy prices.
Seoul declares North Korea 'enemy' for first time in six years in defense report
World News // 7 hours ago
Seoul declares North Korea 'enemy' for first time in six years in defense report
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (UPI) -- South Korea labeled North Korea's regime and military an "enemy" for the first time in six years in a new policy report released by its Defense Ministry on Thursday, warning of Pyongyang's growing nuclear threat.
NATO countries pledge $624M for Ukraine defense; U.N. requests $5.6B for refugees
World News // 1 day ago
NATO countries pledge $624M for Ukraine defense; U.N. requests $5.6B for refugees
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- NATO countries announced more than $624 million to support Ukraine's effort to defend against the Russian invasion Wednesday, while the United Nations called for $5.6 billion in aid packages for refugees.
Russia sentences journalist to 6 years in prison for post on Mariupol theater bombing
World News // 1 day ago
Russia sentences journalist to 6 years in prison for post on Mariupol theater bombing
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A social media post by Russian journalist Maria Ponomarenko about the Russian bombing of the Mariupol theater in Ukraine got her a six year prison sentence.
U.S. forces shoot down Iranian drone in Syria
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. forces shoot down Iranian drone in Syria
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. forces in northeast Syria shot down an Iranian drone that was conducting reconnaissance near a patrol base, U.S. Central Command announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets
SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets
President Biden touts jobs as he challenges GOP budget in Maryland speech
President Biden touts jobs as he challenges GOP budget in Maryland speech
NATO chief: 'Time has come' for Sweden, Finland to join despite Turkey concerns
NATO chief: 'Time has come' for Sweden, Finland to join despite Turkey concerns
Emergency Rental Assistance program makes nearly 10 million payments
Emergency Rental Assistance program makes nearly 10 million payments
NATO countries pledge $624M for Ukraine defense; U.N. requests $5.6B for refugees
NATO countries pledge $624M for Ukraine defense; U.N. requests $5.6B for refugees
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement