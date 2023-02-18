Advertisement
Feb. 18, 2023 / 5:03 PM

Thousands of Mich. St. students petition to delay return to in-person classes

By Matt Bernardini
The Rock, a monument on the campus of Michigan State University, is painted with the message 'How Man More?' following a mass shooting at the school this week. Photo by Guettarda/Wikimedia Commons
The Rock, a monument on the campus of Michigan State University, is painted with the message 'How Man More?' following a mass shooting at the school this week. Photo by Guettarda/Wikimedia Commons

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- More than 20,000 students at Michigan State University have signed a petition to delay the return of classes after after a mass shooting killed three students earlier this week.

While classes are set to resume Monday, the petition calls for the school to offer hybrid or online classes for students who don't feel safe attending in-person.

"After the tragic mass shooting on Michigan State University's campus ... students are ill at ease with returning to a campus that is not fully equipped to fulfill their safety concerns," the petition states. "Returning one week after a mass shooting has left many unsettled."

Some students have said that they feel that Monday is to soon to come back from the tragedy.

"I think what has so many people a little at ease is that they just put out a statement that we were returning Monday without taking the proper cautions to ensure students, parents, and faculty, which I think took students a little aback," MSU junior Kameron Cone told WDIV-TV.

Officials are continuing to discuss plans, according to MSU interim President Teresa Woodruff, who also said that classes in Berkey Hall, where two students were killed Monday and several others were injured, will move to a different location since the building will be closed for the rest of the semester.

Interim Provost Thomas Jeitschko has argued for resuming classes in person.

"Experts note the distinct value of returning to common spaces and practices as a helpful way to find perspective and regain a sense of self and community," Jeitschko argued in a letter to faculty members, according to The Detroit News.

"To make this happen, we all have to work together, with trauma-informed perspectives and actions," he wrote.

Classes were cancelled after 43-year-old Anthony McRae killed three students and wounded five others before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A decision has not been made yet about if there will be options for students who do not feel ready to return to campus or classes, MSU spokesperson Dan Olsen said.

