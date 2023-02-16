Police: Two handguns, two pages of notes found on body of MSU shooter

1/2

Police on Thursday said that Anthony McRae, the 43-year-old gunman who shot and killed three students at Michigan State University, had two handguns, ammunition and two pages of notes on his body. Photo courtesy of Michigan Department of Corrections

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Police on Thursday said that the gunman who killed three students and injured several others at Michigan State University was found with two handguns, ammunition and two pages of notes. During a Thursday press conference Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez said the items were found on the body of the gunman, 43-year-old Anthony McRae, after he shot and killed himself after being confronted by police. Advertisement

"Found on McRae were two handguns -- the one he shot himself with and another in his backpack that he was carrying," Gonzalez said.

MSU Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman indicated the two 9mm handguns were bought legally but were unregistered.

RELATED Police identify Michigan State shooter who killed 3 students

Gonzalez said McRae "also had a loaded magazine that was full to capacity in his left breast pocket" as well as eight loaded magazines and a pouch with 50 rounds of loose ammunition.

McRae was also found with two pages of notes that "indicated where he was going to visit" but police said they could not confirm a motive.

Officers also confirmed that McRae did not say anything when he was approached by police.

"Two LPD officers made contact with the shooter, approximately 20 feet from McRae. They exited their vehicle, ordered him to show his hands," Gonzalez said. "However, he produced a weapon and then killed himself."

Advertisement

Students killed in the shooting were Alexandria Verner, 20, of Clawson, Mich., Arielle Anderson, 19, and Brian Fraser, 20, both from Grosse Pointe.

MSU Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Rema Vassar said one of the injured students was "moved from critical to stable condition," while four others remained in a critical state.

MSU interim President Teresa Woodruff said due to requests from the families those students were not identified during the press conference.

Woodruff said during the press conference that MSU is resuming normal operations Thursday.

MSU Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police Marlon Lynch said multiple agencies responded to the mass shooting, some coming to help without being called.

"What occurred on Monday night as far as our response was a collaborative effort and was the product of constant and continuous training together, relationships and preparation," Lynch said.