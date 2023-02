A record number of Americans indicated they are dissatisfied with the nation's gun laws, according to a new poll. Photo courtesy Gallup

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Americans' dissatisfaction with gun laws has reached an all-time high according to a Gallup poll, after the country averaged nearly two mass shootings a day in 2022. Sixty-three percent of Americans are now unhappy with the nation's gun policies, the highest in Gallup's 23-year trend, and an increase of 7 percentage points over the last year. Gun policy satisfaction has dropped to just 34%. Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, the level of satisfaction largely reflected political party affiliation. Among Republicans, 54% said they were at least somewhat satisfied, while 84% of Democrats said they were at least somewhat dissatisfied.

However, even Republicans have become increasingly unhappy. In 2021, 69% of Republicans said that they were at least somewhat satisfied with the gun laws.

The increase in unhappiness comes after Americans experienced the second-highest number of mass shootings in history last year. So far 2023 shows no sign of being different, as several significant mass shootings have already occurred in places like Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park, Calif.

On Monday night, a gunmen killed three students at Michigan State University. President Joe Biden and Democrats have repeatedly called for stricter gun laws, while most Republicans have resisted any calls for change.

Advertisement