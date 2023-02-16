Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 16, 2023 / 10:45 PM

Biden blasts 'denialism' while discussing racism during 'Till' screening

By Adam Schrader
1/4
The movie "Till" begins as President Joe Biden, not pictured, hosts a screening in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday. Biden welcomed civil-rights leaders and victims of hate-fueled violence for the "Till" screening, a movie depicting the life of Mamie Till-Mobley, whose son Emmett Till, a Black teenager, was brutally lynched in Mississippi in 1955. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
The movie "Till" begins as President Joe Biden, not pictured, hosts a screening in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday. Biden welcomed civil-rights leaders and victims of hate-fueled violence for the "Till" screening, a movie depicting the life of Mamie Till-Mobley, whose son Emmett Till, a Black teenager, was brutally lynched in Mississippi in 1955. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday blasted "denialism" while discussing racism during a White House screening of Till. a film chronicling the story of Mamie Till-Bradley, the mother of Emmett Till.

The White House on Thursday welcomed students for the screening of the film, which stars Danielle Deadwyler as the mother of the 14-year-old Black boy who was tortured and lynched after he was falsely accused of making advances toward a White woman, Carolyn Bryant, in Mississippi in 1955.

Advertisement

"To remember history is to shine a light on the good, the bad, the truth and who we are as a nation," Biden said during the speech to the students.

"Our history shows that while darkness and denialism hide very much, they erase nothing. They can't erase the past, and they shouldn't."

RELATED Sen. Marco Rubio proposes bill to restrict transgender troops

Biden added that the film "matters so much" because "history matters so much," before touting his own accomplishments in combating hate crimes as president.

"It was almost exactly one year ago that I signed a law more than 100 years in the making," Biden said.

"It was an honor. It was one of the great honors of my career. The Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act, making lynching a federal hate crime."

Advertisement

Biden said that it was "hard to believe" that people would lynch others just because of the color of their skin, adding that "some people still want to do that."

"Lynching is pure terror, enforcing the lie that not everyone belongs in America and not everyone is created equal. Pure terror to systematically undermine hard-fought civil rights. Innocent men, women, children hung by a noose from trees. Bodies burned, drowned, castrated," Biden said.

"Their crimes? Trying to vote. Trying to go to school. Trying to own a business. Trying to preach the gospel. False accusations of murder, arson, robbery. Lynched for simply being Black, nothing more."

RELATED Biden executive order seeks to strengthen federal racial equity, anti-poverty efforts

Biden said that many Black families still have the same conversations with their children that a teacher had with the real-life Emmett Till before he was lynched, instructing him to "get down on your knees" when encountering racist situations.

"Parents have to have that similar conversation with their children, worrying about whether they'll come home from a walk down the street or playing in the park or just driving their car," Biden said.

The president also praised Black newspapers of the time, including Jet Magazine and the Chicago Defender, for being "unflinching and brave" in their reporting on the lynching of Emmett Till.

Advertisement

"Just imagine Emmett Till standing with us today. Just imagine if he was standing with us today," Biden said.

"Maybe he'd be a grandpop, passing down wisdom of the struggle and hope to all the young people here today."

Read More

President Joe Biden remains 'healthy, vigorous,' doctor says after president's physical

Latest Headlines

Fox News stars texted disbelief of Trump's election fraud claims
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Fox News stars texted disbelief of Trump's election fraud claims
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The star hosts for Fox News including Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham privately texted their disbelief in former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud even as the network supported them.
Arizona appeals court rejects Kari Lake's election challenge
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Arizona appeals court rejects Kari Lake's election challenge
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Arizona Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected Republican Kari Lake's challenge of a lower court's decision that affirmed she had lost November's governor race to Democrat Katie Hobbs.
SEC announces lawsuit against Terra blockchain creator Do Kwon
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
SEC announces lawsuit against Terra blockchain creator Do Kwon
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday announced that it had filed a lawsuit against Do Kwon, the creator of the blockchain protocol Terra.
Half Moon Bay shooting suspect pleads not guilty to seven counts of murder
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Half Moon Bay shooting suspect pleads not guilty to seven counts of murder
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Chunli Zhao, the 67-year-old man accused of killing co-workers at two California farms in January, pleaded not guilty to all charges on Thursday.
FBI investigates death of Alabama inmate allegedly left naked on jail floor
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FBI investigates death of Alabama inmate allegedly left naked on jail floor
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The FBI has joined an investigation into the death of a man who was in custody in an Alabama jail where he allegedly was left naked on the floor of an empty cell for several days.
'Patriot Boys' militia leader pleads guilty to Jan. 6 assault on police officer
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'Patriot Boys' militia leader pleads guilty to Jan. 6 assault on police officer
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A leader of the Patriot Boys of North Texas, a self-described militia based near Dallas, pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting a police officer during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
President Joe Biden remains 'healthy, vigorous,' doctor says after president's physical
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
President Joe Biden remains 'healthy, vigorous,' doctor says after president's physical
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden remains fit and fully able to execute all the duties of the presidency, his doctor said after the president underwent a routine physical on Thursday.
Defense Department announces accommodations for non-covered reproductive healthcare
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Defense Department announces accommodations for non-covered reproductive healthcare
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense announced new policies to make it easier for troops to seek non-covered reproductive healthcare.
2 victims in military helicopter crash identified as Tennessee National Guard pilots
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2 victims in military helicopter crash identified as Tennessee National Guard pilots
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Tennessee National Guard confirmed the identities of two pilots who were killed in a helicopter crash in northern Alabama.
Poll shows Black Americans split on gender, transgender equality issues
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Poll shows Black Americans split on gender, transgender equality issues
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Black Americans remain firmly in support of gender equality but are split when it comes to transgender and nonbinary issues, according to a new poll by Pew Research.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NATO chief: 'Time has come' for Sweden, Finland to join despite Turkey concerns
NATO chief: 'Time has come' for Sweden, Finland to join despite Turkey concerns
Federal Trade Commission charges supplement company, says it manipulated product reviews on Amazon
Federal Trade Commission charges supplement company, says it manipulated product reviews on Amazon
Georgia grand jury finds no evidence of voter fraud
Georgia grand jury finds no evidence of voter fraud
Dive team that found Titanic in 1985 releases rare video footage
Dive team that found Titanic in 1985 releases rare video footage
Seoul declares North Korea 'enemy' for first time in six years in defense report
Seoul declares North Korea 'enemy' for first time in six years in defense report
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement