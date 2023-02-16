Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 16, 2023 / 4:09 PM

Sen. Marco Rubio proposes bill to restrict transgender troops

By Joe Fisher
1/2
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., has proposed increased restrictions barring people diagnosed with gender dysphoria and transgender people who have undergone a gender transition from serving in the military. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., has proposed increased restrictions barring people diagnosed with gender dysphoria and transgender people who have undergone a gender transition from serving in the military. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., are proposing a bill to bar people diagnosed with gender dysphoria and transgender people who have undergone a gender transition from serving in the military.

The Ensuring Military Readiness Act of 2023 would reinstate several related Trump administration policies on military service. President Joe Biden reversed those policies in 2021, allowing people who are transgender or experience gender dysphoria to serve in their self-identified gender.

Advertisement

Under the proposed bill, people who identify as transgender will not be allowed to serve in the armed forces unless they have been "stable" for 36 months. Then they must serve according to their biological sex. A person who is diagnosed with gender dysphoria may serve if they do not seek gender-affirming treatment, which breaks from former President Donald Trump's policy banning anyone diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

Rubio said in statement Thursday the policy is necessary to counter international threats from China, Russia and North Korea.

RELATED Bipartisan senators demand answers following Ohio train derailment

"The military has strict standards for who can and cannot qualify to serve. For example, under President Biden, you can't serve with a peanut allergy," Rubio said.

Advertisement

"Biden has turned our military into a woke social experiment. It is a stupid way to go about protecting our nation."

Banks asserted that transgender soldiers and those experiencing gender dysphoria may lack the "lethality" needed in combat.

RELATED South Dakota governor bans gender-related medical treatments for minors

"Our military holds recruits to stringent medical standards for a reason and the Biden administration's special carveout for those suffering from gender dysphoria was purely political," he said. "Our bill ensures that DoD puts lethality and readiness before far-left ideology."

There are several exceptions in the bill, particularly for those who are already serving in the armed forces. The main impact on active service members is that they would have to conform to their biological sex in the military and could not seek gender-affirming treatments.

The new policy would take effect 90 days after being passed into law.

RELATED U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley demands records of gender-related treatments from Missouri children's hospital

A study by the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force and the Williams Institute at UCLA suggests transgender and non-gender conforming people are twice as likely as others to serve in the military. About 20% of transgender people served in the military, according to the study.

"It's wrong that these brave men and women -- who sacrifice so much through their service to our nation -- should have to fight for their rights both as active military and then as veterans," Darlene Nipper, deputy executive director of the organization, said in a statement.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Illinois parade shooting suspect's father pleads not guilty
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Illinois parade shooting suspect's father pleads not guilty
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The father of the suspect accused of shooting and killing seven people and injuring dozens of others at an Illinois Fourth of July parade, pleaded not guilty Thursday to reckless conduct charges.
Angry East Palestine residents pack train derailment meeting, railroad fails to show
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Angry East Palestine residents pack train derailment meeting, railroad fails to show
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Hundreds of East Palestine Ohio residents packed an angry, tense meeting on the after effects of the toxic train derailment Wednesday night. But Norfolk Southern failed to show up to answer their many questions.
Ex-reality show star Jen Shah to report to prison for defrauding elderly people
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-reality show star Jen Shah to report to prison for defrauding elderly people
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Jen Shah, a performer on "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" convicted of defrauding elderly people out of thousands of dollars, will report to prison Friday to begin serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence.
YouTube CEO stepping down after nearly 10 years
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
YouTube CEO stepping down after nearly 10 years
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Youtube CEO Susan Wojcicki is stepping down from her position, citing family and health reasons, the company confirmed Thursday.
Tesla recalls 362,758 vehicles over self-driving crash risk
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tesla recalls 362,758 vehicles over self-driving crash risk
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Tesla is voluntarily recalling 362,758 vehicles over concerns that its Full Self-Driving Beta can cause vehicles to crash.
Joe Biden: 3 latest aerial objects not likely Chinese spy balloons
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Joe Biden: 3 latest aerial objects not likely Chinese spy balloons
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday the three latest mysterious objects shot down over North America were likely not Chinese spy balloons.
Biden completes annual physical at Walter Reed
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden completes annual physical at Walter Reed
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden completed his routine physical exam on Thursday at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Maryland.
Senate examines ways to address nationwide nursing shortage
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate examines ways to address nationwide nursing shortage
WASHINGTON, Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Frontline nurses faced challenges including understaffing, burnout and underappreciation, driving thousands to quit their jobs during the pandemic, several experts told members of Congress on Thursday.
Agriculture Department commits $63M to fund rural Internet in four states
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Agriculture Department commits $63M to fund rural Internet in four states
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The federal government is spending $63 million to bring high-speed Internet access to rural areas of four separate states, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed Thursday.
VA awards $20 million to 10 organizations to help prevent veteran suicides
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
VA awards $20 million to 10 organizations to help prevent veteran suicides
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Department of Veteran's Affairs on Thursday announced 10 winners in its $20 million Mission Daybreak Grand Challenge to reduce veteran suicides. More than 1,300 submissions were entered.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NATO chief: 'Time has come' for Sweden, Finland to join despite Turkey concerns
NATO chief: 'Time has come' for Sweden, Finland to join despite Turkey concerns
Dive team that found Titanic in 1985 releases rare video footage
Dive team that found Titanic in 1985 releases rare video footage
Georgia grand jury finds no evidence of voter fraud
Georgia grand jury finds no evidence of voter fraud
Mike Pence calls Justice Department subpoena 'unconstitutional,' says he will fight it
Mike Pence calls Justice Department subpoena 'unconstitutional,' says he will fight it
1 dead, 3 wounded in El Paso mall shooting; 2 suspects in custody
1 dead, 3 wounded in El Paso mall shooting; 2 suspects in custody
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement