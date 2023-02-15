Trending
Feb. 15, 2023 / 9:53 PM / Updated at 1:41 AM

1 dead, 3 wounded in El Paso mall shooting; 2 suspects in custody

By Darryl Coote
Police Wednesday night were searching Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso for a potential second shooter after four people were shot, including one person who died, earlier that evening. Photo courtesy of Google Maps/Website
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Two suspects were in police custody Wednesday night after a shooting erupted in a El Paso, Texas, mall, killing one person and injuring three others, authorities said.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting were unknown late Wednesday, but authorities said one suspect was arrested shortly after the shooting began at the Cielo Vista Mall.

Interim El Paso police chief Peter Pacillias told reporters in a late press conference that calls of a shooting at the mall came in at about 5:05 p.m., and an off-duty officer working security at an establishment within the facility apprehended one of the suspects in a matter of minutes.

When and where the second person was arrested was unknown, but authorities had earlier stated officers were searching the facility for a second potential shooter.

RELATED Biden says Justice Dept. red-flag grants will 'save lives' from gun violence

"There is no danger -- and I want to repeat that -- there is no more danger to the public," Pacillias said.

Authorities said four people had been shot, one fatally. Pacillias said that all three wounded victims were hospitalized Wednesday night. Their conditions were unknown.

Neither the identities of the suspects nor of the victims were released to the public, but Pacillias said all were males.

Initial reports stated the shooting occurred in or near the food court, but Sgt. Robert Gomez of the EL Paso Police Department said during an earlier press conference that he was unable to verify that at this time.

"We are getting ready to start the preliminary investigation of the crime scene and [the mall] is going to be locked down and secured until we finish that investigation and we process the scene," Pacillias said.

A weapon has been recovered, but police were unsure if it was involved, Gomez said.

RELATED U.S. Marshals apprehend 830 priority fugitives across 10 cities

A family reunification center was also opened in the gym of the nearby Burges High School, the city tweeted.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that he has spoken to El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and has offered the state's "full support."

The shooting occurred next to the Walmart where a gunman killed 23 people and injured 22 others in 2019.

The gunman, Patrick Crusius, pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to a 90-count indictment for the shooting, receiving 90 consecutive life sentences.

"Today's shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall has brought back traumatic memories for many of us," Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, said on Twitter. "Please know you are not alone."

She said that she was in close contact with local officials.

"No community deserves multiple incidents of gun violence," she said.

State Sen. Cesar Blanco, a Democrat, added that the shooting opens "unhealed wounds.

"Praying for the deceased victim & those injured," he tweeted.

Wednesday's shooting occurred amid a rash of violence in the United States after three people were killed and another five wounded in a shooting at Michigan State University on Monday night.

