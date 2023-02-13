U.S. Marshals apprehend 830 priority fugitives across 10 cities

Agents from the U.S. Marshals Service apprehended over 830 fugitives during a month-long operation across several cities aimed at reducing violent crime, the agency confirmed Monday. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Marshals Service apprehended over 830 fugitives during a month-long operation across several cities aimed at reducing violent crime, the agency said Monday. Agents arrested 833 people during the high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative, which stretched from Buffalo, N.Y., to Puerto Rico. Officers also made arrests in Albuquerque, N.M., Cleveland, Columbus, Ohio, Oakland, Calif., Detroit, Kansas City, Mo., Jackson, Miss., and Milwaukee as part of Operation North Star II. Advertisement

The agency's goal was to reduce violent crimes in areas with "a significant number of homicides and shootings" during the 30-day effort.

The operation targeted violent and repeat offenders wanted for homicide, forcible sexual assault, robbery or aggravated assault, prioritizing those who used weapons to commit those crimes.

Marshals made 95 for homicide arrests and 68 for sexual assault in January across the 10-city operation. They also seized 181 firearms, more than $229,000 in cash and more than 352 pounds of illegal narcotics.

"The results of this operation should make clear that the Justice Department and our partners across the country will stop at nothing to find and bring to justice those responsible for violent crime," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

"The U.S. Marshals Service, and the entire Justice Department, will continue to work in partnership with community leaders and law enforcement professionals nationwide to protect our communities."

Task force agents arrested Walter Abbott in Rio Rancho, N.M., where he is wanted for first-degree attempted homicide and aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon.

Joint regional task force agents detained and charged Paris Jackson in Buffalo at the end of January where is wanted for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and for shooting at a police officer.

Gregory Kalvitz and Jessica Downing were arrested in Cleveland after taking an 8-year-old girl and fleeing the jurisdiction.

"The U.S. Marshals Service remains steadfast in its commitment to assisting law enforcement and community leaders at all levels to combat violent crime," director Ronald Davis said in a statement.

"The success of ONS II is based on its laser focus on the most significant drivers of violence. We are confident that apprehending these offenders will bring a level of justice to their victims and contribute to the overall violence reduction efforts in each city and hopefully bring a level of justice to their victims."