Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 15, 2023 / 7:14 PM

Xochitl Torres Small, a grandchild of migrant farmworkers, to be nominated as USDA deputy secretary

By Joe Fisher
1/2
President Joe Biden announced his intention to nominate former U.S. House Rep. Xochitl Torres Small as deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. File Photo courtesy of Xochitl for Congress
President Joe Biden announced his intention to nominate former U.S. House Rep. Xochitl Torres Small as deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. File Photo courtesy of Xochitl for Congress

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced his intention Wednesday to nominate former U.S. House Representative Xochitl Torres Small as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Torres Small served one term as the representative of New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District from 2019 to 2021. She was the first woman and first person of color to represent her district in Congress. During her time in the House, she was on the agriculture committee, as well as the armed services committee, and was chairwoman of the oversight, management, and accountability subcommittee.

Advertisement

Torres Small is the under secretary for the USDA's rural development agency, a role she began serving in October 2021.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement that he is pleased with Torres Small's nomination and confident in her ability to succeed in the role of deputy secretary.

RELATED USDA announces $100 million to improve school meals nutrition

"The nomination of Xochitl Torres Small to serve as Deputy Secretary reflects the Biden-Harris administration's commitment to rural prosperity, advancing equity, and making USDA the best place to work," he wrote.

"As Under Secretary for Rural Development, Torres Small has been an exemplary member of the USDA subcabinet and a dedicated advocate for rural communities."

Advertisement

Vilsack highlighted Torres Small's upbringing, background and work as under secretary. He noted that the rural development division of the USDA was the first federal agency invested in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, which created new funding for the agriculture sector when it passed into law in 2021.

RELATED USDA announces $9.4 million for plans to limit waste in landfills

"The granddaughter of migrant farm workers, Under Secretary Torres Small represents the heart and soul of rural communities," Vilsack's statement said. "Her expertise will further USDA's mission to advance equity and opportunity in and for rural America, and USDA's commitment to build an organization invested in the success of its workforce and the customers we serve."

RELATED USDA announces $2.7 billion for rural electric grids

Latest Headlines

Moderna promises free COVID-19 vaccines after U.S. public health emergency ends
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Moderna promises free COVID-19 vaccines after U.S. public health emergency ends
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Moderna has announced it will continue to offer its COVID-19 vaccines for free, even after the U.S. government officially ends its public health emergency in May.
Lansing, Mich., reaches settlement of lawsuit claiming religious discrimination
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Lansing, Mich., reaches settlement of lawsuit claiming religious discrimination
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Lansing, Mich., will pay a former detention officer $50,000 in back pay to settle a religious discrimination lawsuit.
CBO: U.S. could face debt ceiling crisis this summer if debt limit is not raised or suspended
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
CBO: U.S. could face debt ceiling crisis this summer if debt limit is not raised or suspended
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Congressional Budget Office has issued a warning that the United States government could face a debt ceiling crisis this summer if the current $31.4 trillion debt limit is not raised or suspended before then.
Record number of Americans dissatisfied with gun laws, according to Gallup poll
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Record number of Americans dissatisfied with gun laws, according to Gallup poll
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Americans' dissatisfaction with gun laws has reached an all-time high according to a Gallup poll, after the country averaged nearly two mass shootings a day in 2022.
Texas Instruments to build new $11 billion semiconductor plant in Utah
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas Instruments to build new $11 billion semiconductor plant in Utah
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Texas Instruments will expand its foothold in Lehi, Utah, with the construction of a second semiconductor plant in the city.
President Biden touts jobs as he challenges GOP budget in Maryland speech
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
President Biden touts jobs as he challenges GOP budget in Maryland speech
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden took aim at Republicans' budget proposals when he spoke to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 26 in Lanham, Md., on Wednesday.
National Park Service clears homeless camp near White House
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
National Park Service clears homeless camp near White House
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The National Park Service cleared a homeless camp in McPherson Square near the White House on Wednesday.
Justice Department decides not to charge Matt Gaetz in sex-trafficking probe
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Department decides not to charge Matt Gaetz in sex-trafficking probe
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Justice Department decided not bring charges against Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz after an investigation into allegations of sex trafficking, according to reports.
Senators say Mexico, China must do more to curb fentanyl crisis
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senators say Mexico, China must do more to curb fentanyl crisis
WASHINGTON, Feb. 15 (UPI) -- DEA Administrator Anne Milgram, testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, blamed two cartels -- the Sinaloa and the Jalisco -- as primarily responsible for the widespread fentanyl deaths.
Education Department announces $18M in grants to boost teacher diversity
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Education Department announces $18M in grants to boost teacher diversity
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education said Wednesday that awards totaling more than $18 million will help the Augustus F. Hawkins Centers For Excellence Program boost teacher preparation programs for teachers of color.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot gratified by schools' part of prize
Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot gratified by schools' part of prize
SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets
SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets
Strong earthquake shakes New Zealand
Strong earthquake shakes New Zealand
U.S. intercepts four Russian aircraft near Alaska in 'routine' encounter
U.S. intercepts four Russian aircraft near Alaska in 'routine' encounter
1 victim of Brooklyn U-Haul rampage dies, suspect charged
1 victim of Brooklyn U-Haul rampage dies, suspect charged
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement