Xochitl Torres Small, a grandchild of migrant farmworkers, to be nominated as USDA deputy secretary

President Joe Biden announced his intention to nominate former U.S. House Rep. Xochitl Torres Small as deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. File Photo courtesy of Xochitl for Congress

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced his intention Wednesday to nominate former U.S. House Representative Xochitl Torres Small as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Torres Small served one term as the representative of New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District from 2019 to 2021. She was the first woman and first person of color to represent her district in Congress. During her time in the House, she was on the agriculture committee, as well as the armed services committee, and was chairwoman of the oversight, management, and accountability subcommittee. Advertisement

Torres Small is the under secretary for the USDA's rural development agency, a role she began serving in October 2021.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement that he is pleased with Torres Small's nomination and confident in her ability to succeed in the role of deputy secretary.

"The nomination of Xochitl Torres Small to serve as Deputy Secretary reflects the Biden-Harris administration's commitment to rural prosperity, advancing equity, and making USDA the best place to work," he wrote.

"As Under Secretary for Rural Development, Torres Small has been an exemplary member of the USDA subcabinet and a dedicated advocate for rural communities."

Vilsack highlighted Torres Small's upbringing, background and work as under secretary. He noted that the rural development division of the USDA was the first federal agency invested in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, which created new funding for the agriculture sector when it passed into law in 2021.

"The granddaughter of migrant farm workers, Under Secretary Torres Small represents the heart and soul of rural communities," Vilsack's statement said. "Her expertise will further USDA's mission to advance equity and opportunity in and for rural America, and USDA's commitment to build an organization invested in the success of its workforce and the customers we serve."