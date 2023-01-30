USDA announces $2.7 billion for rural electric grids

1/2

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said the Rural Development Electric Loan and Loan Guarantee Program will support jobs and create more reliable infrastructure in rural areas. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The Biden-Harris administration will invest $2.7 billion into rural electric cooperatives across the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday. The investment comes in the form of the Rural Development Electric Loan and Loan Guarantee Program that allocates funding to 64 electric cooperatives to expand the grid in unserved and underserved areas. Advertisement

The funding will bolster and secure critical infrastructure and support the expansion of high-speed Internet capabilities to rural areas.

"These critical investments will benefit rural people and businesses in many ways for decades to come," said USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack.

"This funding will help rural cooperatives and utilities invest in changes that make our energy more efficient, more reliable, and more affordable. Investing in infrastructure -- roads, bridges, broadband and energy -- supports good-paying jobs and keeps the United States poised to lead the global economy."

We're investing $2.7 billion to help 64 electric cooperatives and utilities expand and modernize the nation's rural electric grid and increase grid security ➡️ https://t.co/tqspVqtnTX pic.twitter.com/0X10KAoasw— Dept. of Agriculture (@USDA) January 30, 2023 Advertisement

The funding will reach more than two dozen states, serving an estimated 2 million people in rural areas with some loans exceeding $100 million. It includes $613 million for rural utilities and cooperatives to install smart grid technology that monitors and optimizes the distribution of electricity to meet the needs of various communities.

The USDA expects to make more announcements about additional funding in the coming months, particularly in regards to clean energy initiatives that were included in the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act. The Electric Loan Program will also be used for wind, natural gas and solar energy projects.

Funds can be used for upgrading or expanding existing infrastructure, maintenance and energy efficiency projects. The maximum term for a loan is 35 years.