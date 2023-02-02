Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 2, 2023 / 6:37 PM

USDA announces $9.4 million for plans to limit waste in landfills

By Joe Fisher
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced an investment into the Compost and Food Waste Reduction program that furthers the American Rescue Plan’s climate change directive. File Photo by Stokpic/Pixabay
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced an investment into the Compost and Food Waste Reduction program that furthers the American Rescue Plan’s climate change directive. File Photo by Stokpic/Pixabay

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced an investment into the Compost and Food Waste Reduction program that furthers the American Rescue Plan's climate change directive.

The USDA is investing $9.4 million into CFRW agreements, which are granted to local and municipal governments that exercise efforts to limit waste in landfills and promote sustainable practices. The agreements are funded with American Rescue Plan dollars.

Advertisement

"These Compost and Food Waste Reduction projects play important roles in building resilient, local food systems, including strong food recovery networks and food waste reduction solutions that benefit farmers and communities," said Terry Cosby, chief of USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service.

"With an estimated 4% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions attributable to uneaten food, local strategies and tools like these are important climate solutions."

RELATED USDA announces $2.7 billion for rural electric grids

The USDA has been supporting composting and food waste reduction activities in this way since 2020, contributing to projects across the United States. Farmers, community gardeners and communities at large have benefitted from the projects through CFRW cooperative agreements.

Among the recipients of funding is the Miami-Dade County 2022 pilot project that will scale up three local composting companies. The aim of the project is to increase the capacity of the companies by 50% in one year, according to the USDA.

Advertisement

A Tuscon, Ariz., pilot project will build composting infrastructure for the Tucson Unified School District in 2022 and provide education to students about food reclamation and the economic benefits of composting. The USDA said the infrastructure will soil health and support the school district's community garden which provides nutritious food for members of the larger community.

RELATED U.S. to pay dairy farmers $100M to offset new challenges

RELATED USDA tightens regulations on organic products

Latest Headlines

Tech companies have big day, tumble after hours
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Tech companies have big day, tumble after hours
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. stock market response to the latest 25 basis point interest hike by the Federal Reserve was mostly positive Thursday, particularly in the technology industry.
Gunman dead after Memphis police officer shot
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Gunman dead after Memphis police officer shot
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A suspect who allegedly shot and injured a police officer at a library in Memphis was shot dead by the return fire of another police officer, officials said Thursday.
HUD awards $315 million to cities to address homelessness
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
HUD awards $315 million to cities to address homelessness
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced $315 million in grants to help cities across the country address homelessness.
Nine people in Texas charged with distributing 1.5 million opioid pills
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nine people in Texas charged with distributing 1.5 million opioid pills
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities arrested nine people in Houston, Texas, charging them with distributing 1.5 million opioid pills, as well as other illegal substances, according to court documents Thursday.
Lawmakers gather to celebrate 30th anniversary of Family and Medical Leave Act
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Lawmakers gather to celebrate 30th anniversary of Family and Medical Leave Act
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Bill Clinton delivered remarks at the White House Thursday, to mark the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act.
U.S. House ousts Rep. Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee assignment
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. House ousts Rep. Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee assignment
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives voted along party lines to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the Foreign Affairs Committee Thursday.
Three charged with massive mail fraud scheme
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Three charged with massive mail fraud scheme
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Justice Department indicted three people on Thursday for allegedly running a massive mail fraud scheme that involved tricking consumers into paying money in exchange for prizes.
Biden, Harris meet with Jordan's King Abdullah II, reaffirm U.S.-Jordan 'friendship'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden, Harris meet with Jordan's King Abdullah II, reaffirm U.S.-Jordan 'friendship'
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden held a private lunch with King Abdullah II of Jordan Thursday in which the two leaders reaffirmed "the close, enduring nature of the friendship between the United States and Jordan."
Labor Department launches campaign to educate workplaces on rights of nursing mothers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Labor Department launches campaign to educate workplaces on rights of nursing mothers
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The United States Department of Labor announced a new effort Thursday, to alert workplaces of the rights afforded to nursing mothers under the Providing Urgent Protection for Nursing Mothers Act.
Puerto Rico man charged with $110 million cryptocurrency fraud
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Puerto Rico man charged with $110 million cryptocurrency fraud
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A Puerto Rico man is scheduled to face charges Thursday in New York City in a $110 million cryptocurrency fraud that involved manipulation of the crypto exchange Mango Markets.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
PG&E to be arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges over Zogg fire
PG&E to be arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges over Zogg fire
Ohio man gets 10 years in prison for trying to join ISIS
Ohio man gets 10 years in prison for trying to join ISIS
U.S. combat command, allies intercept 3,000 assault rifles from Iran to Yemen
U.S. combat command, allies intercept 3,000 assault rifles from Iran to Yemen
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement