Texas Instruments to build new $11 billion semiconductor plant in Utah

Rendering of early plans for Texas Instruments’ next 300-millimeter semiconductor wafer fab, next to the company's existing fab, in Lehi, Utah. Image courtesy of Texas Instruments

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Texas Instruments will expand its foothold in Lehi, Utah, with the construction of a second semiconductor plant in the city. The company announced Wednesday that it is investing $11 billion to build a new 300-mm semiconductor wafer fabrication plant in Lehi, which, once finished, will combine with the already existing plant. Advertisement

"This new fab is part of our long-term, 300-mm manufacturing roadmap to build the capacity our customers will need for decades to come," said Haviv Ilan, TI executive vice president and COO, in a statement.

"Our decision to build a second fab in Lehi underscores our commitment to Utah and is a testament to the talented team there who will lay the groundwork for another important chapter in TI's future."

The company estimates that the new facility will create 800 jobs for Texas Instruments as well as more "indirect" jobs. Construction is expected to begin later this year with the plant beginning operations in 2026.

Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted that the $11 billion investment is the largest in the history of the state. Texas Instruments is putting another $9 million toward improving "student opportunities and outcomes."

Advertisement Today I was excited to announce the largest investment in Utah's history! Our expanded partnership with @TXInstruments will bring an $11 billion investment and 800 jobs averaging $110k salary to Lehi. We are grateful for TI's commitment to the vision of Utah's future! https://t.co/ydZ8H88Wp4 pic.twitter.com/HZnLH1epjv— Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) February 15, 2023

"Companies like Texas Instruments continue to invest in Utah because of our world-class business climate and exceptional workforce," said Cox in a statement. "TI's new semiconductor fab will solidify Utah as a global semiconductor manufacturing hub for generations to come."

Along with the existing plant in Lehi, Texas Instruments has 300-mm semiconductor wafer manufacturing operations in Dallas and Richardson, Texas. It is building four more plants in Sherman, Texas, according to the press release.

"With the anticipated growth of semiconductors in electronics, particularly in industrial and automotive, and the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, there is no better time to further invest in our internal manufacturing capacity," the statement from Ilan said.

The announcement of the new Utah plant is the latest large investment in domestic semiconductor manufacturing since President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law last year. One of the largest new facilities will be the $100 billion plant built by Micron Technologies in Syracuse, N.Y. The mega plant will create 50,000 jobs and span the size of more than 40 football fields.

