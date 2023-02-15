Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 15, 2023 / 4:33 PM

Texas Instruments to build new $11 billion semiconductor plant in Utah

By Joe Fisher
Rendering of early plans for Texas Instruments’ next 300-millimeter semiconductor wafer fab, next to the company's existing fab, in Lehi, Utah. Image courtesy of Texas Instruments.
Rendering of early plans for Texas Instruments’ next 300-millimeter semiconductor wafer fab, next to the company's existing fab, in Lehi, Utah. Image courtesy of Texas Instruments.

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Texas Instruments will expand its foothold in Lehi, Utah, with the construction of a second semiconductor plant in the city.

The company announced Wednesday that it is investing $11 billion to build a new 300-mm semiconductor wafer fabrication plant in Lehi, which, once finished, will combine with the already existing plant.

Advertisement

"This new fab is part of our long-term, 300-mm manufacturing roadmap to build the capacity our customers will need for decades to come," said Haviv Ilan, TI executive vice president and COO, in a statement.

"Our decision to build a second fab in Lehi underscores our commitment to Utah and is a testament to the talented team there who will lay the groundwork for another important chapter in TI's future."

RELATED Tesla announces new $3.6B investment in Nevada Gigafactory

The company estimates that the new facility will create 800 jobs for Texas Instruments as well as more "indirect" jobs. Construction is expected to begin later this year with the plant beginning operations in 2026.

Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted that the $11 billion investment is the largest in the history of the state. Texas Instruments is putting another $9 million toward improving "student opportunities and outcomes."

"Companies like Texas Instruments continue to invest in Utah because of our world-class business climate and exceptional workforce," said Cox in a statement. "TI's new semiconductor fab will solidify Utah as a global semiconductor manufacturing hub for generations to come."

Along with the existing plant in Lehi, Texas Instruments has 300-mm semiconductor wafer manufacturing operations in Dallas and Richardson, Texas. It is building four more plants in Sherman, Texas, according to the press release.

"With the anticipated growth of semiconductors in electronics, particularly in industrial and automotive, and the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, there is no better time to further invest in our internal manufacturing capacity," the statement from Ilan said.

RELATED Biden heads to Phoenix to announce opening of second TSMC plant

The announcement of the new Utah plant is the latest large investment in domestic semiconductor manufacturing since President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law last year. One of the largest new facilities will be the $100 billion plant built by Micron Technologies in Syracuse, N.Y. The mega plant will create 50,000 jobs and span the size of more than 40 football fields.

Advertisement

Read More

Micron to reduce workforce by 10%, suspend bonuses

Latest Headlines

Lansing, Mich., reaches settlement of lawsuit claiming religious discrimination
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Lansing, Mich., reaches settlement of lawsuit claiming religious discrimination
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Lansing, Mich., will pay a former detention officer $50,000 in back pay to settle a religious discrimination lawsuit.
CBO: U.S. could face debt ceiling crisis this summer if debt limit is not raised or suspended
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
CBO: U.S. could face debt ceiling crisis this summer if debt limit is not raised or suspended
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Congressional Budget Office has issued a warning that the United States government could face a debt ceiling crisis this summer if the current $31.4 trillion debt limit is not raised or suspended before then.
Record number of Americans dissatisfied with gun laws, according to Gallup poll
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Record number of Americans dissatisfied with gun laws, according to Gallup poll
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Americans' dissatisfaction with gun laws has reached an all-time high according to a Gallup poll, after the country averaged nearly two mass shootings a day in 2022.
President Biden touts jobs as he challenges GOP budget in Maryland speech
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
President Biden touts jobs as he challenges GOP budget in Maryland speech
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden took aim at Republicans' budget proposals when he spoke to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 26 in Lanham, Md., on Wednesday.
National Park Service clears homeless camp near White House
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
National Park Service clears homeless camp near White House
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The National Park Service cleared a homeless camp in McPherson Square near the White House on Wednesday.
Justice Department decides not to charge Matt Gaetz in sex-trafficking probe
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department decides not to charge Matt Gaetz in sex-trafficking probe
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Justice Department decided not bring charges against Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz after an investigation into allegations of sex trafficking, according to reports.
Senators say Mexico, China must do more to curb fentanyl crisis
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senators say Mexico, China must do more to curb fentanyl crisis
WASHINGTON, Feb. 15 (UPI) -- DEA Administrator Anne Milgram, testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, blamed two cartels -- the Sinaloa and the Jalisco -- as primarily responsible for the widespread fentanyl deaths.
Education Department announces $18M in grants to boost teacher diversity
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Education Department announces $18M in grants to boost teacher diversity
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education said Wednesday that awards totaling more than $18 million will help the Augustus F. Hawkins Centers For Excellence Program boost teacher preparation programs for teachers of color.
Payton Gendron sentenced to life in prison in Buffalo, N.Y., mass shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Payton Gendron sentenced to life in prison in Buffalo, N.Y., mass shooting
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The man who shot and killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket in May was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Emergency Rental Assistance program makes nearly 10 million payments
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Emergency Rental Assistance program makes nearly 10 million payments
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Data released by the Treasury Department on Wednesday showed that the Emergency Rental Assistance program made more than 9.7 million payments to households at risk of eviction.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot gratified by schools' part of prize
Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot gratified by schools' part of prize
Strong earthquake shakes New Zealand
Strong earthquake shakes New Zealand
SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets
SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets
U.S. intercepts four Russian aircraft near Alaska in 'routine' encounter
U.S. intercepts four Russian aircraft near Alaska in 'routine' encounter
1 victim of Brooklyn U-Haul rampage dies, suspect charged
1 victim of Brooklyn U-Haul rampage dies, suspect charged
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement