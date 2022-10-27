Trending
Oct. 27, 2022 / 2:23 PM / Updated at 3:10 PM

Watch live: Biden heads to Syracuse to highlight new semiconductor plant

By Matt Bernardini
United States President Joe Biden will speak in Syracuse on Thursday to tout a new semiconductor plant. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7b0f0e98257201122aff405883137556/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will speak in Syracuse on Thursday, as he highlights the plan by Micron Technology Inc. to build a $100 billion semiconductor.

Biden will speak at 3:30 p.m. and tout the company's investment as an example that manufacturing is returning to America.

In August, Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act, which provides $52 billion in grants and subsidies for companies to build and expand computer chip factories in the country.

On Oct. 4, Micron announced that it would spend up to $100 billion to build a semiconductor fabrication facility in New York, taking advantage of benefits from recently passed legislation that encourages companies to make computer chips in the United States.

The company said its "megafab" will increase the domestic supply of leading-edge memory and nearly 50,000 New York jobs, including approximately 9,000 high-paying Micron jobs.

"This historic leading-edge memory megafab in Central New York will deliver benefits beyond the semiconductor industry by strengthening U.S. technology leadership as well as economic and national security, driving American innovation and competitiveness for decades to come," said Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra in a statement.

Micron said the plant will represent the largest private investment in New York state history, which will be erected in Onondaga County, where Syracuse University is located.

The company said it will design, build and operate the facility in accordance with its sustainability goals. The site could eventually include four 600,000-square-foot cleanrooms, for a total of 2.4 million square feet of cleanroom space, the size of about 40 football fields.

"To those who doubted that America could dominate the industries of the future, I say this -- you should never bet against the American people," Biden said in a statement at the time. "Today is another win for America, and another massive new investment in America spurred by my economic plan."

