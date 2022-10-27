Watch live: Biden heads to Syracuse to highlight new semiconductor plant

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will speak in Syracuse on Thursday, as he highlights the plan by Micron Technology Inc. to build a $100 billion semiconductor.

Biden will speak at 3:30 p.m. and tout the company's investment as an example that manufacturing is returning to America.

In August, Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act, which provides $52 billion in grants and subsidies for companies to build and expand computer chip factories in the country.

On Oct. 4, Micron announced that it would spend up to $100 billion to build a semiconductor fabrication facility in New York, taking advantage of benefits from recently passed legislation that encourages companies to make computer chips in the United States.