Lansing, Mich., reaches settlement of lawsuit claiming religious discrimination

The city of Lansing, Mich., is ordered to pay a former detention officer $50,000 in backpay to settle a religious discrimination lawsuit. File photo by Carolyn Kaster/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Lansing, Mich., will pay a former detention officer $50,000 in back pay to settle a religious discrimination lawsuit, the U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday. Sylvia Coleman, a Seventh-Day Adventist, was fired from the Lansing Police Department on her first day on the job after informing the department that she could not work a Friday-evening-to-Saturday-morning shift, the Justice Department in a press release. Advertisement

According to the lawsuit, Coleman informed the city of her religious beliefs when she applied for the position. Seventh-Day Adventists observe the Sabbath on Saturdays.

The lawsuit argued that the city violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin in hiring, promoting or firing someone.

An amended complaint against the city alleged that it retaliated against Coleman by filing a countersuit against her.

The consent decree reached by the Justice Department stipulates the city will pay Coleman back pay and compensatory damages. The city also will submit religious accommodation and retaliation policies to the Police Department for approval, along with a proposal for training on these policies.

"This lawsuit and consent decree demonstrate the department's commitment to ensuring that all employees are protected from religious discrimination in the workplace," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said in a statement.

"With this consent decree, the city of Lansing will undertake actions necessary to protect the religious rights of employees in the workplace," Clarke said.