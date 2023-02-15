Bureau of Prisons closes violent detention unit at Thomson penitentiary

1/2

The federal Bureau of Prisons is shutting down the deadly high-security unit at Thomson penitentiary in Illinois following reports of violence, inmate deaths and suicides. File photo by Frank Polich/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The federal Bureau of Prisons is shutting down the high-security unit at Thomson penitentiary in Illinois following reports of violence, drug exposures, inmate deaths and suicides. About 350 prisoners in the special management unit at Thomson, which houses a total of about 800 inmates, will be transferred to other prisons, according to the bureau. Advertisement

Bureau officials "recently identified significant concerns with respect to institutional culture and compliance with B.O.P. policies," bureau spokeswoman Randilee Giamusso wrote in an email to The New York Times.

"We believe these issues are having a detrimental impact on facility operations, and the B.O.P. has determined that there is a need for immediate corrective measures," Giamusso added.

Illinois Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, both Democrats, released a statement Tuesday in response to the decision.

"We have been informed by the Department of Justice that Bureau of Prisons leadership is taking corrective action to address deeply troubling findings of a recent review of the facility. We were assured by the attorney general that these changes are temporary and that Thomson will continue to play an important role in the Bureau of Prisons system."

Thomson Correctional Center was built in 1999 by the state of Illinois, but never housed state inmates. The Obama administration purchased the correctional facility in 2009 to house prisoners, including terror suspects, held at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The Bureau's decision to close the violent detention unit at the prison comes two weeks after the death of inmate Victor Gutierrez. Gutierrez was 32-years-old and had been in the unit since October of 2021. He was serving a 33-month sentence for Unlawful Transport of Firearms, according to the U.S. Justice Department, which did not release the cause of his death.

The unit's closure also follows last year's investigation by the Justice Department's inspector general into a total of seven inmate deaths -- five were murdered by other inmates and two were suicides -- as well as alleged mistreatment by prison staff.

The investigation was prompted by Durbin and Duckworth, as well as Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-iIll., in a letter to the Justice Department that cited reports of staff deliberately "stoking tensions" with "abusive shackling" and pairing inmates they believed would attack each other.

The investigation also comes after the hospitalization of two prison guards who were exposed to drugs in the penitentiary's mailroom on separate occasions, according to Jon Zumkehr, president of the staff union AFGE Local 4070. Zumkehr said some of the mail had tested positive for amphetamines and blamed the prison's problems on staffing shortages.

"We request that your investigation include the role that staffing shortages may have played in giving rise to the conditions in which the deaths and alleged abuses occurred," Durbin, Duckworth and Bustos wrote in their letter requesting the investigation last June.

While hundreds of prisoners will be moved from the violent detention unit to other undisclosed locations, those inmates housed in the general population and minimum security camp at Thomson will remain at the facility.