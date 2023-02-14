Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 14, 2023 / 2:18 PM

Former Memphis police officer pleads guilty to assaulting arrestee

By Clyde Hughes
On Tuesday, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke (seen testifying during the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett in 2020) addressed the plea of a former Memphis police officer who assaulted an arrestee. File Photo by Susan Walsh/UPI
On Tuesday, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke (seen testifying during the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett in 2020) addressed the plea of a former Memphis police officer who assaulted an arrestee. File Photo by Susan Walsh/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A former Memphis Police Department officer entered a guilty plea Tuesday for assaulting a man without provocation two years ago, the Justice Department.

Armando Bustamante faces up to 10 years in prison for an incident in January 2021 during which he struck an arrested man in the head with his service weapon and hands "without justification." He entered a guilty plea on one felony count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

The man sustained injuries from the incident.

"This former Memphis police officer abused his authority by violently assaulting a man without basis," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, said in a statement.

RELATED Sixth Memphis police officer fired over Tyre Nichols beating

Clarke said Bustamante willfully used excessive force. The plea deal comes after five Memphis officers were fired and charged in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols after a Jan. 7 traffic stop.

"The United States cares deeply about violations of civil rights, here in Memphis and throughout America," U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz for the Western District of Tennessee, said about the Bustamante case.

"The overwhelming majority of police officers do their jobs honorably and lawfully. As this case shows, we will not hesitate to hold those who violate civil rights laws to account," he said.

Bustamante, who also faces three years of supervised release, will be sentenced on June 15.

"There is no place in law enforcement for officers who use excessive force," Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI's Criminal Investigative Division said. "Civil rights are at the core of the FBI's mission, and we are dedicated to ensuring that those who are sworn to protect their communities do so without violating the civil rights of those they serve."

RELATED Gunman dead after Memphis police officer shot

Biden meets with Congressional Black Caucus over police reform after Tyre Nichols' death

