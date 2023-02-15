Trending
Feb. 15, 2023 / 3:19 PM

Justice Department decides not to charge Matt Gaetz in sex-trafficking probe

By Matt Bernardini
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., will not be charged in a sex-trafficking probe, officials from the Justice Department said Wednesday. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., will not be charged in a sex-trafficking probe, officials from the Justice Department said Wednesday. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Justice Department decided not bring charges against Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz after an investigation into allegations of sex trafficking, according to reports Wednesday.

Gaetz had been under investigation by prosecutors who were seeking to determine if he violated sex-trafficking laws and obstructed justice. Sources familiar with the matter confirmed the decision Wednesay, CBS News, CNN and the New York Times reported.

Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner, attorneys for Gaetz, said that they learned of the decision not to pursue charges after speaking to officials at the Justice Department, CBS News reported.

"[T]hey have concluded their investigation into Congressman Gaetz and allegations related to sex trafficking and obstruction of justice and they have determined not to bring any charges against him," Mukasey and Kirshner said.

In December, Gaetz's associate and former Florida tax collector Joe Greenberg was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to six charges, including sex trafficking a minor.

Greenberg originally faced 33 federal charges and decades in prison, but cooperated with prosecutors to reduce his sentence. The cooperation included providing information in the Justice Department's investigation into Gaetz for allegedly sex trafficking a minor.

Greenberg told federal authorities that he witnessed Gaetz having sex with a 17-year-old girl who was paid for the encounter.

In September, reports said prosecutors had recommended against charging Gaetz due to witness credibility concerns.

