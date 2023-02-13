Trending
Man driving U-Haul truck injures 8 in Brooklyn neighborhood

By Clyde Hughes

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A U-Haul driver barreled through streets in Brooklyn on Monday injuring multiple people, New York officials said.

Police said eight people were injured, including two who were hospitalized in critical condition, two with serious injuries and two others who sustained minor injuries.

The driver, identified as a 62-year-old homeless man, was eventually stopped before noon and taken into custody.

The suspect drove the truck into bike lanes and sidewalks, striking multiple pedestrians in the Bay Ridge and Sunset Park neighborhoods, and police began pursuing the U-Haul truck near Columbia Street and Hamilton Avenue.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she had been briefed on the situation and was coordinating with police.

A spokesman for New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he had also been briefed on the incident and confirmed there were "no additional threats."

New York City councilman Justin Brannan, who represents the district, said on social media in the incident remained under investigation.

RELATED NTSB: Fatal Texas Tesla crash caused by driver impairment, not Autopilot

"A man driving a U-Haul went on a rampage in Bay Ridge," Brannan said on Twitter. "He was just apprehended in Sunset Park. Several people were hit and badly injured. We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn't an accident.

"Suspect was actually arrested near the [Brooklyn] Battery Tunnel. We think he hit at least six people with the truck and two are in very bad shape. Please pray for these folks."

Police said the suspect may have been living in the U-Haul truck and Brannan said he said "something to the effect of 'I want to die,'" when approached by officers.

RELATED Bus driver who drove into Quebec daycare charged in deaths of 2 children

