Quebec Premier Francois Legault will visit Laval Thursday after a bus driver crashed into a daycare there, killing two children and injuring six others Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Francois Legault Facebook

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A bus driver who crashed into a Laval, Quebec, daycare killing two children and injuring six others faces first-degree murder charges. Pierre Ny St-Amand also faces attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon charges. Advertisement

Hamdi Ben Chaabane, who helped rescued a child and helped the daycare cook escape from the damaged kitchen after the bus hit the building, said the bus driver was naked and screaming incoherently.

"He opened the door. He took off all his clothes. He was totally naked," Hamdi Ben Chaabane said. "We don't know why he did that. We dove on him. We tried to subdue him."

In a court appearance Wednesday, St-Amand wore a hospital gown and had several wires on his chest. Police told the court that doctors said he had no physical injuries despite having a cut under his nose and facial swelling, but they wanted St-Amand to have a mental health assessment.

St-Amand was formally charged in court Wednesday.

Mario Sirois lives near the daycare. He told The Toronto Star that the crash did not look like an accident. He said there were no signs of skid marks and seemed like the driver deliberately drove into the daycare.

Advertisement

Quebec Premier Francois Legault will be in Laval Thursday along with leaders of other Quebec political parties. Legault said on social media that as a father he was shaken by the deaths at the daycare. He said the government will give the parents of the children all the help it can.

"I asked that the flag of Quebec be flown at half-mast," Legault said on Facebook. "All of Quebec is mourning. My heart goes out to the victims and their loved ones."

Leval Mayor Stéphane Boyer said the driver had worked for the Société de transport de Laval for about 10 years with no notable incidents on record.

RELATED Suspected gunman charged with murder in Canada mosque attack

The six injured children did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Dr. Marc Girard, of Montreal's Ste-Justine's Children's Hospital, said four children between ages 3 and 5 were hospitalized after the crash. He said one is in intensive care while the others are getting medical evaluations.

Read More Quebec City mosque shooter changes plea to guilty