Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 9, 2023 / 11:43 AM

Bus driver who drove into Quebec daycare charged in deaths of 2 children

By Doug Cunningham
Quebec Premier Francois Legault will visit Laval Thursday after a bus driver crashed into a daycare there, killing two children and injuring six others Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Francois Legault Facebook
Quebec Premier Francois Legault will visit Laval Thursday after a bus driver crashed into a daycare there, killing two children and injuring six others Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Francois Legault Facebook

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A bus driver who crashed into a Laval, Quebec, daycare killing two children and injuring six others faces first-degree murder charges.

Pierre Ny St-Amand also faces attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon charges.

Advertisement

Hamdi Ben Chaabane, who helped rescued a child and helped the daycare cook escape from the damaged kitchen after the bus hit the building, said the bus driver was naked and screaming incoherently.

"He opened the door. He took off all his clothes. He was totally naked," Hamdi Ben Chaabane said. "We don't know why he did that. We dove on him. We tried to subdue him."

RELATED Bus crashes into Quebec daycare, killing two children

In a court appearance Wednesday, St-Amand wore a hospital gown and had several wires on his chest. Police told the court that doctors said he had no physical injuries despite having a cut under his nose and facial swelling, but they wanted St-Amand to have a mental health assessment.

St-Amand was formally charged in court Wednesday.

Mario Sirois lives near the daycare. He told The Toronto Star that the crash did not look like an accident. He said there were no signs of skid marks and seemed like the driver deliberately drove into the daycare.

Advertisement

Quebec Premier Francois Legault will be in Laval Thursday along with leaders of other Quebec political parties. Legault said on social media that as a father he was shaken by the deaths at the daycare. He said the government will give the parents of the children all the help it can.

"I asked that the flag of Quebec be flown at half-mast," Legault said on Facebook. "All of Quebec is mourning. My heart goes out to the victims and their loved ones."

Leval Mayor Stéphane Boyer said the driver had worked for the Société de transport de Laval for about 10 years with no notable incidents on record.

RELATED Suspected gunman charged with murder in Canada mosque attack

The six injured children did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Dr. Marc Girard, of Montreal's Ste-Justine's Children's Hospital, said four children between ages 3 and 5 were hospitalized after the crash. He said one is in intensive care while the others are getting medical evaluations.

Read More

Quebec City mosque shooter changes plea to guilty

Latest Headlines

United States, Britain sanction seven Russians for cybercrimes
World News // 1 hour ago
United States, Britain sanction seven Russians for cybercrimes
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department, in coordination with Britain, has designated seven individuals linked to the Russian cybercrime organization Trickbot.
Norway unveils mostly oil discovery in the North Sea
World News // 1 hour ago
Norway unveils mostly oil discovery in the North Sea
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Norwegian energy company Equinor said Thursday it made an oil discovery near the existing Troll field in the North Sea, its seventh find in the area since 2019.
Australia to remove Chinese-made cameras from government buildings
World News // 1 hour ago
Australia to remove Chinese-made cameras from government buildings
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said Thursday that the government would work to remove Chinese-made cameras from government buildings over security concerns.
Shareholder sues Shell alleging climate neglect
World News // 1 hour ago
Shareholder sues Shell alleging climate neglect
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The company's environmental objectives are "fundamentally flawed," the law firm ClientEarth alleges.
Zelensky renews appeal for membership in address to European Parliament
World News // 2 hours ago
Zelensky renews appeal for membership in address to European Parliament
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the European Union to stay the course in its support for Ukraine in its struggle with Russia Thursday.
North Korea shows off record number of ICBMs at military parade
World News // 8 hours ago
North Korea shows off record number of ICBMs at military parade
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- North Korea held a massive military parade, state media reported Thursday, with an unprecedented number of ICBMs and a possible new solid-fuel missile on display.
Britain targets Russian companies, 'Kremlin elites' in new sanctions package
World News // 11 hours ago
Britain targets Russian companies, 'Kremlin elites' in new sanctions package
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a visit to London, the British government unleashed a new round of sanctions targeting Russian military companies and those it described as "Kremlin elites."
Erdogan pledges government money, housing aid to earthquake survivors
World News // 1 day ago
Erdogan pledges government money, housing aid to earthquake survivors
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday pledged assistance to victims of massive earthquakes that killed thousands in Turkey and Syria this week.
Elian Gonzalez nominated for seat in Cuba's National Assembly
World News // 15 hours ago
Elian Gonzalez nominated for seat in Cuba's National Assembly
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Elian Gonzalez garnered international attention as the 6-year-old Cuban boy at the center of a custody battle, but his next chapter could be as a lawmaker.
SeaWorld Rescue to create marine research and rescue center in UAE
World News // 20 hours ago
SeaWorld Rescue to create marine research and rescue center in UAE
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- SeaWorld Rescue is opening a new center in Abu Dhabi. The center will be the first dedicated marine research and rescue center in the Middle East and North Africa region, the organization announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elian Gonzalez nominated for seat in Cuba's National Assembly
Elian Gonzalez nominated for seat in Cuba's National Assembly
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveils universal school choice proposal
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveils universal school choice proposal
Energy Department to invest as much as $75 million in geothermal R&D
Energy Department to invest as much as $75 million in geothermal R&D
Man who killed 23 in El Paso Walmart shooting pleads guilty, gets 90 life sentences
Man who killed 23 in El Paso Walmart shooting pleads guilty, gets 90 life sentences
Chinese balloon part of larger spying campaign, U.S. intelligence says
Chinese balloon part of larger spying campaign, U.S. intelligence says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement