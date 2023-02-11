Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 11, 2023 / 2:16 PM

Passenger jet collides with shuttle bus at L.A. airport, 5 injured

By Patrick Hilsman

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A collision between an American Airlines Airbus A321 and a shuttle bus on a taxiway at Los Angeles International Airport Friday left five people injured, officials said.

Airport officials said in a statement that a jet being towed from a gate to a parking area "made contact with a shuttle bus" resulting in injuries to about five people.

Advertisement

"We thank our partners LAFD for quickly responding and treating passenger from the bus. Other LAX operations remind normal," they said.

The Airbus A321 was empty of passengers and only had one airport worker on board.

The driver of the tug vehicle pulling the plane was injured, along with the bus driver and two passengers board the bus, KTLA-TV reported.

The airport worker who was onboard the Airbus during the collision was also lightly injured, firefighters said.

Four of the injured people were brought to hospitals for treatment while the worker who was onboard the Airbus didn't want to be hospitalized.

Read More

Qantas flight lands safely after engine trouble prompts mayday call At least 68 die in Nepali airplane crash Reports: China Eastern Airlines crash may have been intentional

Latest Headlines

Bodycam footage of fatal North Carolina arrest, tasing released
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Bodycam footage of fatal North Carolina arrest, tasing released
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Body and dashcam footage was made public showing the arrest of Darryl Williams, who died in police custody after being arrested in North Carolina last month.
In White House meeting, Biden and Lula reaffirm commitment to safeguarding democracy
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
In White House meeting, Biden and Lula reaffirm commitment to safeguarding democracy
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and newly elected Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met on Friday at the White House, as both leaders reaffirmed their support for democratic institutions.
Sen. John Fetterman released from hospital; tests rule out second stroke
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Sen. John Fetterman released from hospital; tests rule out second stroke
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was released from a Washington, D.C., hospital on Friday after tests confirmed he did not suffer another stroke or have a seizure.
Biden to visit Poland for one-year anniversary of Ukraine war
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Biden to visit Poland for one-year anniversary of Ukraine war
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit Poland and meet with several eastern European leaders on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Friday.
Pentagon says recovery efforts underway to find high-altitude object shot down over Alaska
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Pentagon says recovery efforts underway to find high-altitude object shot down over Alaska
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Pentagon spokesman Gen. Pat Ryder said an F-22 U.S. fighter aircraft successfully took down a high-altitude object over Alaska after it was detected by ground radar Friday.
Florida legislature allows DeSantis to relocate migrants from other states
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Florida legislature allows DeSantis to relocate migrants from other states
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Florida legislature passed a bill on Friday that will allow Gov. Ron DeSantis to relocate migrants from any state in the country, not just from Florida.
In search of former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home, another classified document found
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
In search of former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home, another classified document found
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- One more classified document was found at former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home on Friday during a search by the FBI.
Biden to governors: Together we can prove government 'isn't a broken system'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden to governors: Together we can prove government 'isn't a broken system'
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hosted many of the nation's governors at the White House on Friday as he urged bipartisan efforts to help best make use of funding provided by his administration.
NOAA to update Global Temperature Dataset to better analyze climate
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
NOAA to update Global Temperature Dataset to better analyze climate
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Centers for Environmental Information will update its global climate dataset when the January 2023 global climate report is realized on Feb. 14.
Abortion opponents sue National Archives, Smithsonian
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Abortion opponents sue National Archives, Smithsonian
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A group of abortion opponents have sued the National Archives and the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum after security guards requested they remove clothes bearing anti-abortion messages.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley demands records of gender-related treatments from Missouri children's hospital
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley demands records of gender-related treatments from Missouri children's hospital
New York-bound Delta Airlines passenger flight makes emergency landing in Scotland
New York-bound Delta Airlines passenger flight makes emergency landing in Scotland
Pentagon says recovery efforts underway to find high-altitude object shot down over Alaska
Pentagon says recovery efforts underway to find high-altitude object shot down over Alaska
Toronto mayor John Tory admits affair with staffer, resigns from office
Toronto mayor John Tory admits affair with staffer, resigns from office
In White House meeting, Biden and Lula reaffirm commitment to safeguarding democracy
In White House meeting, Biden and Lula reaffirm commitment to safeguarding democracy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement