Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 9, 2023 / 12:20 PM

NTSB: Fatal Texas Tesla crash caused by driver impairment, not Autopilot

By Doug Cunningham
The NTSB has concluded that a double-fatality Tesla crash in Spring, Texas in 2021 was caused by driver excessive speed and driver alcohol impairment, not Tesla's Autopilot feature. The car (pictured) burst into flames after hitting a tree. Photo courtesy of NTSB
The NTSB has concluded that a double-fatality Tesla crash in Spring, Texas in 2021 was caused by driver excessive speed and driver alcohol impairment, not Tesla's Autopilot feature. The car (pictured) burst into flames after hitting a tree. Photo courtesy of NTSB

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board has concluded that a fatal Tesla crash in Texas in April 2021 was caused by excessive speed and driver impairment, not the vehicle's driver assistance system.

The NTSB said the driver's toxicology report showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.151 g/dl, nearly twice the Texas legal limit for driving, along with the presence of over-the-counter antihistamines.

Advertisement

"We determined that the probable cause of the Spring, Texas, electric vehicle crash was the driver's excessive speed and failure to control his car, due to impairment from alcohol intoxication in combination with the effects of two sedating antihistamines, resulting in a roadway departure, tree impact, and post-crash fire," NTSB said in a statement.

The NTSB accident investigation found the driver assistance system -- marketed as Tesla Autopilot -- "could not have been engaged on the roadway where the crash occurred" based on evidence gathered in the investigation.

RELATED Tesla recalls nearly half a million cars, cites trunk and camera defects

Investigators said in their report that the maximum speed of Autopilot had it been engaged on that road was lower than the acceleration recorded in the car's EDR data.

"In the 5 seconds before impacting the tree, the car accelerated from 39 mph to a top speed of 67 mph 2 seconds before the final tree impact, which occurred at about 57 mph," the NTSB investigation report said. "The application of the accelerator pedal ranged from 8% to 98% during the 5 seconds of recorded data, and there was no evidence of braking."

Advertisement

The so-called Autopilot system had come under scrutiny after the driver was found in the rear seat of the car, but the investigation found that the driver's seat belt was connected at the time of the crash and the driver likely moved to the rear seat following the crash.

RELATED Self-driving Tesla car crashes in same California location as 2017 accident

The Tesla crashed and caught fire on a residential road in Spring, Texas. The trip started at the owner's house on a cul-de-sac and the car traveled 550 feet before leaving the roadway, hitting a storm sewer inlet and a raised manhole, sideswiping a tree and running into a second tree. NTSB said the car's lithium battery pack case was damaged, starting a fire.

The NTSB recommended that electric vehicle manufacturers provide information on how to extinguish electrical vehicle fires related to their high-voltage lithium-ion batteries.

RELATED Tesla recalls 135,000 cars over failing touch screens

Latest Headlines

U.N. aid arrives in Syria as earthquake death toll soars
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.N. aid arrives in Syria as earthquake death toll soars
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The United Nations said its first shipment of humanitarian aid reached northwest Syria through Turkey on Thursday as the death toll from the devastating earthquakes in the region soared to more than 19,000.
U.S. sanctions 6 more Iranian companies, 3 from Singapore and Malaysia
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. sanctions 6 more Iranian companies, 3 from Singapore and Malaysia
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Thursday sanctioned six Iranian entities and three firms in Malaysia and Singapore for allegedly helping in production and sale of hundreds of millions of dollars in Iranian oil products.
Biden to focus on defending Social Security, Medicare in Florida speech
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden to focus on defending Social Security, Medicare in Florida speech
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is in Florida Thursday to promote his State of the Union message on the economy and to continue to warn voters that Republicans were planning to make cuts to Social Security and Medicare.
Officials lift evacuation order after Ohio train derailment
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Officials lift evacuation order after Ohio train derailment
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Hundreds of Ohio and Pennsylvania residents near East Palestine, Ohio, returned to their homes Wednesday after they were evacuated after a train carrying vinyl chloride derailed Friday.
Tornado causes injuries, damage in Louisiana parish
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tornado causes injuries, damage in Louisiana parish
A radar-confirmed tornado in northeastern Louisiana on Wednesday evening overturned trailers, downed trees and caused more damages as part of a midweek storm system.
Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized overnight after feeling 'lightheaded'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized overnight after feeling 'lightheaded'
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Freshman Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., whose stroke last May nearly derailed his efforts to win a Senate seat, was hospitalized Wednesday after he started feeling lightheaded.
1 dead, 5 injured after collision in Baltimore stolen car chase
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
1 dead, 5 injured after collision in Baltimore stolen car chase
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A pedestrian was killed and five people injured in Baltimore when a fleeing stolen car collided with another vehicle and slammed into a building that then collapsed.
Chinese balloon part of larger spying campaign, U.S. intelligence says
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Chinese balloon part of larger spying campaign, U.S. intelligence says
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- As the U.S. military continues to collect remnants of a Chinese spy balloon shot down over the Atlantic Ocean over the weekend, U.S. intelligence officials said the balloon is part of a larger spying campaign.
Texas executes John Balentine for killing three teens
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas executes John Balentine for killing three teens
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Texas executed John Lezell Balentine, who was convicted of killing three teens in an Amarillo home, Wednesday after his attorneys pursued last-minute appeals raising questions about juror misconduct and racism at trial.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveils universal school choice proposal
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveils universal school choice proposal
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has unveiled a phased-in plan, called Arkansas LEARNS, for statewide universal school choice by 2026.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elian Gonzalez nominated for seat in Cuba's National Assembly
Elian Gonzalez nominated for seat in Cuba's National Assembly
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveils universal school choice proposal
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveils universal school choice proposal
Energy Department to invest as much as $75 million in geothermal R&D
Energy Department to invest as much as $75 million in geothermal R&D
Man who killed 23 in El Paso Walmart shooting pleads guilty, gets 90 life sentences
Man who killed 23 in El Paso Walmart shooting pleads guilty, gets 90 life sentences
Chinese balloon part of larger spying campaign, U.S. intelligence says
Chinese balloon part of larger spying campaign, U.S. intelligence says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement