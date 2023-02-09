NTSB: Fatal Texas Tesla crash caused by driver impairment, not Autopilot

The NTSB has concluded that a double-fatality Tesla crash in Spring, Texas in 2021 was caused by driver excessive speed and driver alcohol impairment, not Tesla's Autopilot feature. The car (pictured) burst into flames after hitting a tree. Photo courtesy of NTSB

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board has concluded that a fatal Tesla crash in Texas in April 2021 was caused by excessive speed and driver impairment, not the vehicle's driver assistance system. The NTSB said the driver's toxicology report showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.151 g/dl, nearly twice the Texas legal limit for driving, along with the presence of over-the-counter antihistamines.

"We determined that the probable cause of the Spring, Texas, electric vehicle crash was the driver's excessive speed and failure to control his car, due to impairment from alcohol intoxication in combination with the effects of two sedating antihistamines, resulting in a roadway departure, tree impact, and post-crash fire," NTSB said in a statement.

The NTSB accident investigation found the driver assistance system -- marketed as Tesla Autopilot -- "could not have been engaged on the roadway where the crash occurred" based on evidence gathered in the investigation.

Investigators said in their report that the maximum speed of Autopilot had it been engaged on that road was lower than the acceleration recorded in the car's EDR data.

"In the 5 seconds before impacting the tree, the car accelerated from 39 mph to a top speed of 67 mph 2 seconds before the final tree impact, which occurred at about 57 mph," the NTSB investigation report said. "The application of the accelerator pedal ranged from 8% to 98% during the 5 seconds of recorded data, and there was no evidence of braking."



The so-called Autopilot system had come under scrutiny after the driver was found in the rear seat of the car, but the investigation found that the driver's seat belt was connected at the time of the crash and the driver likely moved to the rear seat following the crash.

The Tesla crashed and caught fire on a residential road in Spring, Texas. The trip started at the owner's house on a cul-de-sac and the car traveled 550 feet before leaving the roadway, hitting a storm sewer inlet and a raised manhole, sideswiping a tree and running into a second tree. NTSB said the car's lithium battery pack case was damaged, starting a fire.

The NTSB recommended that electric vehicle manufacturers provide information on how to extinguish electrical vehicle fires related to their high-voltage lithium-ion batteries.