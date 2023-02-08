Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 8, 2023 / 5:30 PM

Disney reports 8% rise in revenue even as millions drop Disney+ streaming service

By Patrick Hilsman
Disney has released its quarterly earnings report that shows an 8% increase in revenue, largely boosted by increased attendance at Disney theme parks. The report covers the first full quarter since CEO Bob Iger returned in November. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- In its first-quarter earnings report Wednesday, Disney said its revenue was up even as its streaming service lost millions of subscribers.

According to Disney's earnings report, revenue grew 8% from the previous quarter. But the company's streaming service, Disney+, lost approximately 2.4 million subscribers, possibly because of the company's subscription-price increase.

The company's direct-to-customer services, including Disney+, operated at a loss of $1.05 billion in the first quarter of this year.

Disney theme parks, however, reported a 21% increase in revenue, with $8.7 billion earned.

The earnings report covers the first full quarter since CEO Bob Iger returned to Disney in November.

Iger previously had served as CEO between 2005 and 2020 but was replaced by Bob Chapek. Under Chapek's tenure, Disney was accused of bungling public relations issues, including the company's response to Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" bill. The so-called "Don't Say Gay" proposal has been widely denounced as homophobic.

Last year, some Disney employees organized a walkout to protest what they saw as Chapek's weak response to the bill and to demand that Disney cease donations to politicians who support the legislation.

In Wednesday's report, Iger stressed the company foresees opportunities to better position the company for the future.

"We believe the work we are doing to reshape our company around creativity, while reducing expenses, will lead to sustained growth and profitability for our streaming business [and] better position us to weather further disruption and global economic challenges," Iger said in a statement.

