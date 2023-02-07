Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Feb. 7, 2023 / 8:33 AM

Disney+: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is most-watched Marvel film premiere

By Karen Butler
1/5
Ruth E. Carter (L,) winner of the Best Costume Design award for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and Angela Bassett, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," appear backstage during the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards on January 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI..
Ruth E. Carter (L,) winner of the Best Costume Design award for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and Angela Bassett, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," appear backstage during the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards on January 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.. | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Disney+ said the superhero blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the most-watched Marvel film premiere on the streaming service globally.

Advertisement

The company announced Monday that this assessment was made based on the number of hours the action movie was streamed in the first five days it was available.

It did not specify how many hours or viewers this translates into, however.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film is up for five Academy Awards, most notably for Angela Bassett, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of the grieving Queen Ramonda.

The sequel to 2018's Black Panther co-stars Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o and Martin Freeman.

It shows Wakandans fighting to protect their African nation after the death of their beloved leader, King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman).

Advertisement

Behind-the-scenes footage and interviews about the making of the movie will by the focus of the special Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is set to premiere on Disney+ Wednesday.

Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman attend 'Black Panther' premiere in LA

Cast member Lupita Nyong'o plays Nakia in the film and arrives at the premiere in Versace. | License Photo

Read More

Filmmakers: 'Big Horn' shines light on missing, murdered Indigenous women Taylor Schilling: 'Dear Edward' is a 'heart-forward' story of tragedy, resilience Cast, creators call 'The Ark' an optimistic space odyssey Mariel Molino: Tough to trust anyone in mystery thriller 'Watchful Eye' Jennifer Lopez: 'Outrageous' adventure tests couple's resolve in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Latest Headlines

'White Men Can't Jump' photo shows Jack Harlow, Sinqua Walls team up
Movies // 19 hours ago
'White Men Can't Jump' photo shows Jack Harlow, Sinqua Walls team up
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- 20th Century Studios released the first image of Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls in "White Men Can't Jump" on Monday. The remake premieres May 19 on Hulu.
Movie review: 'Knock at the Cabin' spins wheels until anticlimax
Movies // 5 days ago
Movie review: 'Knock at the Cabin' spins wheels until anticlimax
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1 (UPI) -- M. Night Shyamalan's adaptation of Paul Tremblay's "The Cabin at the End of the World" is well done but is likely to leave viewers feeling unsatisfied.
'Christmas Story,' 'Close Encounters' star Melinda Dillon dies at 83
Movies // 3 days ago
'Christmas Story,' 'Close Encounters' star Melinda Dillon dies at 83
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Melinda Dillon died Jan. 9 at age 83, her family announced via an online obituary.
Jennifer Grey: Gwen Shamblin preyed on the vulnerable with eating disorders
Movies // 3 days ago
Jennifer Grey: Gwen Shamblin preyed on the vulnerable with eating disorders
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Jennifer Grey, who plays Gwen Shamblin in the Lifetime movie "Starving for Salvation," said the faith-based weight loss guru manipulated people with eating disorders.
Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher attend 'Your Place or Mine' premiere
Movies // 3 days ago
Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher attend 'Your Place or Mine' premiere
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher attended the Los Angeles premiere of "Your Place or Mine," their romantic comedy for Netflix.
'The Covenant' trailer shows Jake Gyllenhaal on rescue mission
Movies // 4 days ago
'The Covenant' trailer shows Jake Gyllenhaal on rescue mission
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- "The Covenant," a war drama directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim, opens in theaters in April.
'Kill Boksoon' teaser introduces Jeon Do-yeon as contract killer
Movies // 4 days ago
'Kill Boksoon' teaser introduces Jeon Do-yeon as contract killer
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- "Kill Boksoon," a South Korean action-thriller directed by Byun Sung-hyun, is coming to Netflix in March.
'Knock' star Kristen Crui: 'I wanted to see myself on a billboard'
Movies // 5 days ago
'Knock' star Kristen Crui: 'I wanted to see myself on a billboard'
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Nine-year-old "Knock at the Cabin" star Kristen Cui shares her Hollywood dreams and describes how director M. Night Shyamalan gets performances out of young actors.
Tom Brady joins Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda at '80 for Brady' premiere
Movies // 5 days ago
Tom Brady joins Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda at '80 for Brady' premiere
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Tom Brady attended the Los Angeles premiere of "80 for Brady."
Martin Lawrence, Will Smith confirm 'Bad Boys 4' plans
Movies // 5 days ago
Martin Lawrence, Will Smith confirm 'Bad Boys 4' plans
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Martin Lawrence and Will Smith have announced in a video they posted on social media that they are reuniting for a fourth "Bad Boys" action-comedy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Megan Fox breaks wrist, suffers concussion
Megan Fox breaks wrist, suffers concussion
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
'SNL:' Pedro Pascal can't stop laughing in hilarious restaurant sketch
'SNL:' Pedro Pascal can't stop laughing in hilarious restaurant sketch
Robyn Dixon explains why she kept Juan cheating drama off 'RHOP'
Robyn Dixon explains why she kept Juan cheating drama off 'RHOP'
Meagan Good talks to Jennifer Hudson about Halle Berry, 'Harlem'
Meagan Good talks to Jennifer Hudson about Halle Berry, 'Harlem'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement