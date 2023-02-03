Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 3, 2023

American medic in Ukraine killed while helping evacuate others

By Matt Bernardini
Pete Reed, an American medical volunteer, was killed in Ukraine on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Global Outreach Doctors
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- An American medic who was volunteering on the front lines in Ukraine was killed when his vehicle was hit by a missile.

Pete Reed, 34, was killed on Thursday in Bakhumut as he was helping citizens evacuate. Five people also were injured when his vehicle reportedly was hit by a missile.

In January, Reed became the Ukraine country director for Global Outreach Doctors. He had been in the country only a few weeks.

"The GoDocs team is devastated by this news, as are our humanitarian aid partners in Ukraine and around the world," GoDocs said in a statement, according to The Guardian. "Pete was a beacon of humanitarian work -- an incredible visionary, leader, compassionate care provider, and an inspiration to us all. He selflessly dedicated his life in service to others, especially those affected by disaster and war. Pete accomplished more in his 33 years than most of us in our entire lives. He leaves behind an incredible legacy."

RELATED U.S. announces $2.4 billion more defense aid to Ukraine

Reed was from Bordentown, N.J., and was a former United States Marine Corps rifleman who had served two tours in Helmand, Afghanistan. He went on to begin medical training in northern Iraq in late 2015. During his time in Iraq, he worked alongside Iraqi special forces.

Afterward he went on to co-found Global Response Management, a medical NGO that helps to deliver care to various front lines.

"Pete was the bedrock of GRM, serving as Board President for 4 years," GRM said in a tweet. "In January, Pete stepped away from GRM to work with Global Outreach Doctors on their Ukraine mission and was killed while rendering aid."

RELATED Ukraine presses charges against Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin

Seven American have died in Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion last February.

RELATED Ukraine may skip 2024 Olympics if IOC allows Russian, Belarusian athletes

