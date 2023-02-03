Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 3, 2023 / 12:03 PM

Ukraine may skip 2024 Olympics if IOC allows Russian, Belarusian athletes

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
Ukraine and other countries threatened to boycott the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics if the International Olympic Committee allows athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate. File Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI
Ukraine and other countries threatened to boycott the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics if the International Olympic Committee allows athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate. File Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Ukraine threatened Friday to boycott the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics if the International Olympic Committee doesn't ban individual athletes from Russia and Belarus from competing.

Ukrainian Sports Minister Vadym Goutzeit said the nation would have to "skip the Olympic Games" if athletes from Russia and Belarus are allowed to compete stating Ukrainians "did not want to see or meet" them amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

The IOC said it is considering ways to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as "neutral" athletes, who "cannot associate themselves with the flag, anthem, colors or any kind of identification of their countries."

However, Ukrainian President Volodmmyr Zelensky previously urged the IOC not to permit Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the Summer Olympics at all.

RELATED Ukraine's Zelensky: Russians, Belarusians shouldn't be allowed at Olympics

Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia issued a joint statement on Thursday joining Ukraine in condemning the IOC's consideration of allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes.

"At a time when free, democratic countries unite their forces to increase support for Ukraine in the fight against the armed aggression of Russia, supported by its ally -- Belarus, and to impose further sanctions on Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, the IOC begins to seek special forms of participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in international sports competitions, including the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024, thus allowing sport to be used to legitimize Russia's aggressive war with Ukraine and to divert attention from this war," they wrote.

Advertisement

Goutzeit said he met with Lithuania's president on Thursday as they discussed the need for nations to continue to recommend the IOC implement sanctions against athletes of the Russian Federation."

RELATED IOC urges cancellation of sports events planned in Russia or Belarus

"I believe that with such support of Lithuania and Poland, we will succeed, we will be heard by the whole world and at international competitions soon we will not see the flags of aggressor countries, nor Russian and Belarusian athletes under neutral flags," he said.

The IOC said in a Q&A on solidarity with Ukraine statement Thursday that it was "extremely regretful" for the nations to "escalate this discussion with a threat of a boycott at this premature stage."

"The participation of individual, neutral athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 has not been discussed yet," the IOC said.

RELATED Russian, Belarusian athletes banned from Paralympics on eve of event

Responding to Ukraine accusing the IOC of being a "promoter of war, murder and destruction" by considering admitting Russian athletes to competition, the IOC said it "rejects in the strongest possible terms defamatory statements of this kind made by some Ukrainian officials."

The IOC said in a statement that it took a very strong stance against the war, sanctioning Russia and Belarus and the IOC "firmly stands with this crystal clear position."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

In addition to newer tanks, Germany agrees to send Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
World News // 22 minutes ago
In addition to newer tanks, Germany agrees to send Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Germany has agreed to send Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine in addition to the Leopard 2 deliveries that were announced in January. Air raid sirens went off in Kyiv Friday as EU and Ukrainian officials held meetings.
World's largest pension fund posts fourth straight quarterly loss
World News // 52 minutes ago
World's largest pension fund posts fourth straight quarterly loss
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Japan's massive public pension fund continued its longest ever losing streak, reporting on Friday a $14.2 billion loss for the third quarter, its fourth straight quarter of negative returns.
Ukraine presses charges against Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin
World News // 2 hours ago
Ukraine presses charges against Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office has filed charges against the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Wagner has become a powerful force in Ukraine and is accused of war crimes in multiple conflicts.
Samsung unveils latest Galaxy S23 smartphones
World News // 2 hours ago
Samsung unveils latest Galaxy S23 smartphones
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics unveiled its newest family of Galaxy products, including the Galaxy S23 smartphones and the Galaxy Book3 notebooks, at its Unpacked event in San Francisco.
Man pleads guilty to threatening to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II
World News // 2 hours ago
Man pleads guilty to threatening to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II
LONDON, Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A British man who traveled to Royal Windsor Castle armed with a loaded crossbow and threatening to kill the late Queen Elizabeth II on Christmas Day 2021 has pleaded guilty to treason at the Old Bailey in London.
Defector wants to show another side of North Korea: its cuisine
World News // 3 hours ago
Defector wants to show another side of North Korea: its cuisine
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (UPI) -- While North Korea frequently conjures images of military parades and missile launches, one defector living in Seoul is working to introduce another side of her homeland: its cuisine.
Hong Kong to hand out 500,000 air tickets to tempt visitors back
World News // 4 hours ago
Hong Kong to hand out 500,000 air tickets to tempt visitors back
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Hong Kong tourism authorities said Friday they would give away 500,000 free plane tickets and other prizes as part of a global promotion signaling the reopening of the city-state to visitors.
Brazil senator: Bolsonaro attended meeting to overturn 2022 election
World News // 5 hours ago
Brazil senator: Bolsonaro attended meeting to overturn 2022 election
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A Brazilian senator said he attended a December meeting with ex-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to plot how to overturn the 2022 presidential election, which Bolsonaro lost to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Britain to launch public inquiry into 1998 Omagh car bombing
World News // 9 hours ago
Britain to launch public inquiry into 1998 Omagh car bombing
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The British government will launch an independent investigation into the Omagh car bombing that killed 29 people and injured hundreds more in Northern Ireland in August of 1998.
EU promises new sanctions, Russian war crimes tribunal in Kyiv summit
World News // 1 day ago
EU promises new sanctions, Russian war crimes tribunal in Kyiv summit
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- European leaders gathered for a summit with Ukrainian officials in Kyiv on Thursday in an effort to address Ukraine's repeated calls on the international community for more assistance to fend off Russia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Three charged with massive mail fraud scheme
Three charged with massive mail fraud scheme
Gunman dead after Memphis police officer shot
Gunman dead after Memphis police officer shot
Appeals court rules gun ban on domestic abusers violates Second Amendment
Appeals court rules gun ban on domestic abusers violates Second Amendment
N.J. borough councilwoman shot and killed while sitting in her car
N.J. borough councilwoman shot and killed while sitting in her car
Pentagon confirms suspected spy balloon over the U.S. 'right now'
Pentagon confirms suspected spy balloon over the U.S. 'right now'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement