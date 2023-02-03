Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 3, 2023 / 11:08 AM

Ukraine presses charges against Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin

By Patrick Hilsman
1/2
Ukraine's Office of the Prosecutor General has filed charges against Wagner mercenary group head Yevgeny Prigozhin. The organization is accused of war crimes in Ukraine, Syria and Mali. File Photo by EPA/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool
Ukraine's Office of the Prosecutor General has filed charges against Wagner mercenary group head Yevgeny Prigozhin. The organization is accused of war crimes in Ukraine, Syria and Mali. File Photo by EPA/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office has filed charges against the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Prigozhin, often referred to as "Putin's chef," in media reports, has been charged with violating the territorial integrity of Ukraine and waging a war of aggression against the country.

Advertisement

"The head of this PMC is directly responsible for thousands of war crimes. He openly admits his role in waging war against Ukraine and, with the permission of the Kremlin, solves personnel issues by recruiting tens of thousands of prisoners," said Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.

Videos have emerged of Prigozhin recruiting fighters from inside Russian prisons.

RELATED Ukrainian military claims Russian forces faced heavy losses in Bakhmut

Though he does not hold any official post in the Russian government, Prigozhin has become a powerful figure in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Wagner forces have spearheaded Russian assaults on Ukrainian cities in the eastern Donetsk region, including Soledar.

When Soledar was overrun by Russian forces, Prigozhin openly accused the Russian Ministry of Defense of trying to take credit for battlefield advances that he claimed Wagner was solely responsible for.

The Wagner mercenary group was designated as a "transnational criminal organization" by the United States in January. White House National Security Coordinator John Kirby accused Wagner of obtaining weapons from North Korea and showed satellite photos purporting to show trains being used for weapons transfers.

Advertisement

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said the European Union would set up a center to investigate, and eventually try, war criminals in The Hague, during a meeting with Ukrainian officials in Kyiv Thursday.

Wagner is credibly accused of war crimes on multiple continents. In 2017 Wagner mercenaries killed and decapitated a defenseless Syrian man who had tried to avoid military service. The mercenaries uploaded video of themselves participating in the murder.

In 2022, Wagner forces, assisted by pro-government militia, massacred up to 300 civilians in the Malian village of Moura.

RELATED Ukraine disputes Russian claims of Soledar capture, Wagner feud escalates

International investigators may have received an unexpected boost to their efforts in January, when a former Wagner commander, Andrei Medvedev, crossed the border from Russia into Norway and surrendered to Norwegian authorities.

Medvedev is applying for asylum and says he is willing to help investigators looking into crimes committed by Wagner.

Read More

Treasury Department sanctions Wagner group and its partners aiding Russia in Ukraine war

Latest Headlines

Samsung unveils latest Galaxy S23 smartphones
World News // 57 minutes ago
Samsung unveils latest Galaxy S23 smartphones
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics unveiled its newest family of Galaxy products, including the Galaxy S23 smartphones and the Galaxy Book3 notebooks, at its Unpacked event in San Francisco.
Man pleads guilty to threatening to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II
World News // 1 hour ago
Man pleads guilty to threatening to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II
LONDON, Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A British man who traveled to Royal Windsor Castle armed with a loaded crossbow and threatening to kill the late Queen Elizabeth II on Christmas Day 2021 has pleaded guilty to treason at the Old Bailey in London.
Defector wants to show another side of North Korea: its cuisine
World News // 1 hour ago
Defector wants to show another side of North Korea: its cuisine
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (UPI) -- While North Korea frequently conjures images of military parades and missile launches, one defector living in Seoul is working to introduce another side of her homeland: its cuisine.
Hong Kong to hand out 500,000 air tickets to tempt visitors back
World News // 2 hours ago
Hong Kong to hand out 500,000 air tickets to tempt visitors back
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Hong Kong tourism authorities said Friday they would give away 500,000 free plane tickets and other prizes as part of a global promotion signaling the reopening of the city-state to visitors.
Brazil senator: Bolsonaro attended meeting to overturn 2022 election
World News // 4 hours ago
Brazil senator: Bolsonaro attended meeting to overturn 2022 election
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A Brazilian senator said he attended a December meeting with ex-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to plot how to overturn the 2022 presidential election, which Bolsonaro lost to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Britain to launch public inquiry into 1998 Omagh car bombing
World News // 8 hours ago
Britain to launch public inquiry into 1998 Omagh car bombing
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The British government will launch an independent investigation into the Omagh car bombing that killed 29 people and injured hundreds more in Northern Ireland in August of 1998.
EU promises new sanctions, Russian war crimes tribunal in Kyiv summit
World News // 23 hours ago
EU promises new sanctions, Russian war crimes tribunal in Kyiv summit
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- European leaders gathered for a summit with Ukrainian officials in Kyiv on Thursday in an effort to address Ukraine's repeated calls on the international community for more assistance to fend off Russia.
U.S. Central Command detains 227 ISIS members, kills 11 in January
World News // 14 hours ago
U.S. Central Command detains 227 ISIS members, kills 11 in January
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Central Command executed 43 operations targeting Islamic State operatives in Iraq and Syria in January as it escalates efforts to stabilize the region.
UNESCO adds Ukrainian city Odesa to World Heritage list amid Russian war
World News // 15 hours ago
UNESCO adds Ukrainian city Odesa to World Heritage list amid Russian war
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization has added the Ukrainian city of Odesa to its list of protected World Heritage sites amid the war with Russia.
Tortured Guantanamo detainee Majid Khan transferred to Belize
World News // 21 hours ago
Tortured Guantanamo detainee Majid Khan transferred to Belize
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The United States transferred Guantanamo Bay detainee Majid Khan to Belize, the Department of Defense announced Thursday. Khan was accused by his captors of involvement in a plot to kill the former dictator of Pakistan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Three charged with massive mail fraud scheme
Three charged with massive mail fraud scheme
PG&E to be arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges over Zogg fire
PG&E to be arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges over Zogg fire
Gunman dead after Memphis police officer shot
Gunman dead after Memphis police officer shot
N.J. borough councilwoman shot and killed while sitting in her car
N.J. borough councilwoman shot and killed while sitting in her car
Appeals court rules gun ban on domestic abusers violates Second Amendment
Appeals court rules gun ban on domestic abusers violates Second Amendment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement