Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 3, 2023 / 3:29 PM

U.S. announces $2.4 billion more defense aid to Ukraine

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
The U.S. Department of Defense Friday announced another $2.4 billion in military aid to Ukraine. It includes air defense equipment, HIMARS ammunition, anti-armor weapons and 181 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles among many other items. U.S. Marines are pictured demonstrating the HIMARS system in Japan in 2022. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
The U.S. Department of Defense Friday announced another $2.4 billion in military aid to Ukraine. It includes air defense equipment, HIMARS ammunition, anti-armor weapons and 181 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles among many other items. U.S. Marines are pictured demonstrating the HIMARS system in Japan in 2022. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense said Friday Ukraine will get another $2.4 billion in U.S. military aid to further bolster its defense against the Russian invasion.

The package consists of $1.75 billion in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative money and $425 million in Presidential Drawdown security aid.

Advertisement

"The Presidential Drawdown is the thirty-first such drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine that the Biden Administration has authorized since August 2021," the Defense Department said in a statement. "Today's announcement includes critical air defense capabilities to help Ukraine defend its people."

The $1.75 billion in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds will provide two HAWK air defense firing units, radar equipment, air defense generators, Puma unmanned aerial systems, equipment to integrate Western air defense systems with Ukraine's, precision guided rockets, and anti-aircraft guns and ammunition.

This package also includes HIMARS ammunition, 2,000 anti-armor rockets, 250 Javelin anti-armor systems, 155mm and 120mm artillery and mortar rounds, 181 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, cold weather gear, demolition munitions, 190 heavy machine guns and ammo to counter drones, and claymore mines.

According to the Defense Department, this latest aid package brings the total now committed to help defend Ukraine to $30 billion during the Biden administration. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $32 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.

Advertisement

The announcement, according to the Defense Department, also marks the beginning of a contracting process to provide Ukraine's Armed Forces with additional capabilities "as part of our efforts to strengthen Ukraine's military over the near and long-term."

Meanwhile Germany has agreed to send older Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine in addition to the 14 more modern Leopard 2 tanks it agreed to send in January.

In a fact sheet on U.S. Security Assistance to Ukraine, the Department of Defense itemizes the military assistance that has been sent to Ukraine to resist the Russian invasion.

Latest Headlines

Treasury Department changes classifications for clean vehicle tax credit eligibility
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Treasury Department changes classifications for clean vehicle tax credit eligibility
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The United States Treasury Department updated the vehicle classification standard, which is used to determine which vehicles qualify for tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Treasury sanctions executives of Iranian UAV manufacturer
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Treasury sanctions executives of Iranian UAV manufacturer
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department announced sanctions on Friday against the directors of an Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturer for providing aerial support to Russia for its invasion against Ukraine.
USDA announces $100 million to improve school meals nutrition
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
USDA announces $100 million to improve school meals nutrition
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture Friday announced major initiatives to enhance school meals nutrition, including $100 million to improve nutritional quality and updating meal nutrition standards.
Honda urges owners of certain cars to get airbags repaired immediately
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Honda urges owners of certain cars to get airbags repaired immediately
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Honda is warning owners of vehicles with unrepaired Takata air bags not to drive them and instead bring them in for repair, saying that the risk to drivers could be deadly.
Amir Locke's family files civil lawsuit against Minneapolis police
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Amir Locke's family files civil lawsuit against Minneapolis police
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Attorneys representing the family of Minneapolis' Amir Locke said on Thursday they are suing the city's police department in the 22-year-old's death.
Man arrested in Dallas missing monkeys case faces animal cruelty charges
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Man arrested in Dallas missing monkeys case faces animal cruelty charges
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A man was arrested after two emperor tamarin monkeys missing from the Dallas Zoo were found in the closet of an abandoned home Tuesday.
Freshman Rep. Delia Ramirez to give progressive response to State of the Union
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Freshman Rep. Delia Ramirez to give progressive response to State of the Union
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Rep. Delia Ramirez -- a freshman Democrat from Chicago -- has been chosen to deliver the progressive response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech on Tuesday.
Biden touts strength of labor market after U.S. adds 517,000 jobs in January
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden touts strength of labor market after U.S. adds 517,000 jobs in January
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Total non-farm payrolls increased by 517,000 last month, pushing the unemployment rate to 3.4%, its lowest since the late 1960s, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.
Senate intelligence committee calls for compliance with classified documents request
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senate intelligence committee calls for compliance with classified documents request
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The Senate Intelligence Committee demanded that Attorney General Merrick Garland and National Intelligence Director Avril Haines comply with a request for classified documents seized in investigations over mishandling.
Increased gasoline inventories push U.S. retail prices lower
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Increased gasoline inventories push U.S. retail prices lower
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The decline might not last given the state of the U.S. refinery sector.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Three charged with massive mail fraud scheme
Three charged with massive mail fraud scheme
Gunman dead after Memphis police officer shot
Gunman dead after Memphis police officer shot
Appeals court rules gun ban on domestic abusers violates Second Amendment
Appeals court rules gun ban on domestic abusers violates Second Amendment
Bodies found in vacant apartment building believed to be missing Michigan rappers
Bodies found in vacant apartment building believed to be missing Michigan rappers
N.J. borough councilwoman shot and killed while sitting in her car
N.J. borough councilwoman shot and killed while sitting in her car
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement