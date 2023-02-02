Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 2, 2023 / 6:41 PM

Gunman dead after Memphis police officer shot

By Adam Schrader
A suspect who allegedly shot and injured a police officer at a library in Memphis was shot dead by the return fire of another police officer, officials said Thursday. Photo courtesy of Google Maps
A suspect who allegedly shot and injured a police officer at a library in Memphis was shot dead by the return fire of another police officer, officials said Thursday. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A suspect who allegedly shot and injured a police officer at a library in Memphis was shot dead by the return fire of another police officer, officials said Thursday.

The incident came as Memphis reels from the aftermath of the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died last month after he was beaten by Memphis Police Department officers who have since been fired and charged with murder.

Advertisement

The Memphis Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to the Poplar-White Station Library on Poplar Avenue around 12:32 p.m.

Keli McAlister, the spokesperson for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said during a news conference recorded by WATN-TV that the officers were called to a business near the library to respond to reports of the suspect trespassing.

The suspect allegedly got into an argument with another citizen about 30 minutes later inside the library.

"According to initial reports, as the two officers attempted to talk to the individual, he produced a weapon and shot one of the officers. The second officer returned fire, striking the individual," McAlister said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and the injured officer was transported to a local hospital in "extremely critical condition."

Advertisement

McAlister noted that the TBI is tasked with investigating simply on a fact-finding basis and will not determine whether the actions of the police officer were justified or not.

Neither the suspect or the involved officers have been identified by law enforcement officials.

Read More

Funeral mourners remember 'beautiful person' Tyre Nichols amid calls for police reform Vice President Kamala Harris expected to attend Tyre Nichols funeral Tyre Nichols' death revives calls for police reform action in Congress

Latest Headlines

Tech companies have big day, tumble after hours
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Tech companies have big day, tumble after hours
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. stock market response to the latest 25 basis point interest hike by the Federal Reserve was mostly positive Thursday, particularly in the technology industry.
USDA announces $9.4 million for plans to limit waste in landfills
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
USDA announces $9.4 million for plans to limit waste in landfills
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced an investment into the Compost and Food Waste Reduction program that furthers the American Rescue Plan's climate change directive.
HUD awards $315 million to cities to address homelessness
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
HUD awards $315 million to cities to address homelessness
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced $315 million in grants to help cities across the country address homelessness.
Nine people in Texas charged with distributing 1.5 million opioid pills
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nine people in Texas charged with distributing 1.5 million opioid pills
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities arrested nine people in Houston, Texas, charging them with distributing 1.5 million opioid pills, as well as other illegal substances, according to court documents Thursday.
Lawmakers gather to celebrate 30th anniversary of Family and Medical Leave Act
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Lawmakers gather to celebrate 30th anniversary of Family and Medical Leave Act
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Bill Clinton delivered remarks at the White House Thursday, to mark the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act.
U.S. House ousts Rep. Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee assignment
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. House ousts Rep. Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee assignment
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives voted along party lines to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the Foreign Affairs Committee Thursday.
Three charged with massive mail fraud scheme
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Three charged with massive mail fraud scheme
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Justice Department indicted three people on Thursday for allegedly running a massive mail fraud scheme that involved tricking consumers into paying money in exchange for prizes.
Biden, Harris meet with Jordan's King Abdullah II, reaffirm U.S.-Jordan 'friendship'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden, Harris meet with Jordan's King Abdullah II, reaffirm U.S.-Jordan 'friendship'
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden held a private lunch with King Abdullah II of Jordan Thursday in which the two leaders reaffirmed "the close, enduring nature of the friendship between the United States and Jordan."
Labor Department launches campaign to educate workplaces on rights of nursing mothers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Labor Department launches campaign to educate workplaces on rights of nursing mothers
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The United States Department of Labor announced a new effort Thursday, to alert workplaces of the rights afforded to nursing mothers under the Providing Urgent Protection for Nursing Mothers Act.
Puerto Rico man charged with $110 million cryptocurrency fraud
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Puerto Rico man charged with $110 million cryptocurrency fraud
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A Puerto Rico man is scheduled to face charges Thursday in New York City in a $110 million cryptocurrency fraud that involved manipulation of the crypto exchange Mango Markets.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
PG&E to be arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges over Zogg fire
PG&E to be arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges over Zogg fire
Ohio man gets 10 years in prison for trying to join ISIS
Ohio man gets 10 years in prison for trying to join ISIS
U.S. combat command, allies intercept 3,000 assault rifles from Iran to Yemen
U.S. combat command, allies intercept 3,000 assault rifles from Iran to Yemen
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement