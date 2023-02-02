Gunman dead after Memphis police officer shot

A suspect who allegedly shot and injured a police officer at a library in Memphis was shot dead by the return fire of another police officer, officials said Thursday. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A suspect who allegedly shot and injured a police officer at a library in Memphis was shot dead by the return fire of another police officer, officials said Thursday. The incident came as Memphis reels from the aftermath of the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died last month after he was beaten by Memphis Police Department officers who have since been fired and charged with murder.

The Memphis Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to the Poplar-White Station Library on Poplar Avenue around 12:32 p.m.

Keli McAlister, the spokesperson for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said during a news conference recorded by WATN-TV that the officers were called to a business near the library to respond to reports of the suspect trespassing.

The suspect allegedly got into an argument with another citizen about 30 minutes later inside the library.

"According to initial reports, as the two officers attempted to talk to the individual, he produced a weapon and shot one of the officers. The second officer returned fire, striking the individual," McAlister said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and the injured officer was transported to a local hospital in "extremely critical condition."

McAlister noted that the TBI is tasked with investigating simply on a fact-finding basis and will not determine whether the actions of the police officer were justified or not.

Neither the suspect or the involved officers have been identified by law enforcement officials.