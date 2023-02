1/2

Tyre Nichols died three days after being beaten by members of an elite unit of the Memphis Police Department. Photo courtesy of Nichols family attorney Ben Crump/ Instagram

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- After a delay caused by stormy weather, mourners gathered to honor the life of Tyre Nichols during a funeral Wednesday in Memphis. The service for Nichols, 29, who died Jan. 10, after a beating by police during a traffic stop, began with music from the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church's Celebration Choir, singing the lyrics, "lift me up." Advertisement

The Rev. Al Sharpton, the civil rights leader and head of the National Action Network, was scheduled to deliver the eulogy. Relatives of victims of high-profile police violence are also expected to attend: Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, and Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd.

Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to attend as well.

The start of the service was delayed by severe weather in Memphis.

Five former officers have been fired and charged with crimes in Nichols' death: Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin, Demetrius Haley, and Demond Mills Jr. Two otheres have been suspended while an investigation continues.

Advertisement

The Memphis Fire Department has also fired three employees for inaction in response to Nichols' beating.

President Joe Biden expressed outrage at the death and spoke with Nichols' family. Biden has called for the passing of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in the wake of Nichols' death.