Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend Wednesday’s funeral for Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend Wednesday's funeral for Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn. Harris' press secretary Kirsten Allen told reporters Tuesday the vice president will fly to Memphis for the funeral, saying the decision was made after a half-hour phone conversation with Nichols' family, who extended an invitation to the vice president. Advertisement

At Wednesday's funeral, the Rev. Al Shaprton will give the eulogy, while Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer also will attend. George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, is also expected to be there.

Both Breonna Taylor and George Floyd were killed by police in high-profile cases, leading to nationwide protests.

Nichols was pulled over for a traffic stop Jan. 7 and was beaten by Memphis Police Department officers, leading to his hospitalization. He died three days later.

The Shelby County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet issued an official cause of death.

Seven officers have since been fired by the department, five of whom are charged with second-degree murder. The department later permanently deactivated the specialized unit of which the officers were members. The five officers have been released on bail.

Two EMTs and one officer with the Memphis Fire Department who were present after Nichols was apprehended were initially suspended for failing to conduct an adequate patient assessment. All three were later fired.