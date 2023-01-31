Tyre Nichols' death revives calls for police reform action in Congress

1/6

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The death of unarmed motorist Tyre Nichols in Memphis has spurred a call to reboot efforts on federal police reform in Congress. Acknowledging the challenges of getting legislation passed in a divided government, Rep. Steven Horford, D-Nev., chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, said he wants President Joe Biden to play a bigger role in negotiations and possibly executive actions. Advertisement

"I believe the president has the ability to bring us together in a very unique way," Horsford told National Public Radio on Monday. "We expect the president to be involved in helping us reach consensus in a bipartisan way on comprehensive police accountability and justice reform."

In September, the House passed a police reform package that would fund recruitment and training for police departments across the country, and includes new language for police accountability. But progressive Democrats like Cori Bush of Missouri, Jamaal Bowman and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, voted against it because it didn't go far enough.

The Senate's effort to pass a bill, led by Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Tim Scott, R-S.C., also failed in 2021.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., called on Booker and Scott to try again.

"We need a national conversation about policing in a responsible, constitutional and humane way," Durbin said Sunday. "These men and women with badges put them on each day and risk their lives for us. I know that. But we also see from these videos horrible conduct by these same officers in unacceptable situations."

In the meantime, Nichols' parents have been invited by President Joe Biden to attend his State of the Union speech. They will be joined by Brandon Tsay, who disarmed the Monterey Park shooter at a dance hall in Alhambra, Calif., after he killed 11 people celebrating the Lunar New Year.

Biden privately spoke to Nichols' mother and stepfather, RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells, who saw a video of Memphis police beating Nichols, who died from his injuries three days later.

Memphis Police said late Monday its ongoing administrative investigation into Nichols' death has resulted in the suspension of a seventh officer. Earlier in the day, police said a sixth officer was suspended.

The Memphis Fire Department on Monday fired three people for their response to the scene after Nichols was beaten. Fire Chief Gina Sweat said EMT Robert Long, EMT JaMichael Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker violated numerous department protocols.

Sweat said the two EMTs did not conduct an adequate patient assessment and Nichols did not arrive at St. Francis Hospital until 22 minutes after being called.