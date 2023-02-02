Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 2, 2023 / 11:15 PM

DHS: 1,000 kids separated at border still waiting to be reunited with family

By Darryl Coote
U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas deliver remarks on climate resilience at Florida International University in Miami, Florida, on August 1, 2022. File Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/UPI
U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas deliver remarks on climate resilience at Florida International University in Miami, Florida, on August 1, 2022. File Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Nearly 1,000 children, representing a quarter of those known to have been separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border under the previous Trump administration, have yet to be reunited with their parents, the Department of Homeland Security said Thursday.

The news came as the Department of Homeland Security marks the second anniversary of its task force charged with making those families whole.

Advertisement

The Family Reunification Task Force was launched via executive order on Feb. 2, 2020, by President Joe Biden, who was making good on a campaign promise to form such a working party to unite migrant families separated under his predecessor's controversial hard-line "zero tolerance" immigration policy.

The task force has identified to date 3,924 children who were separated between Jan. 20, 2017, and Jan. 20, 2021, the day Biden was inaugurated and a week before Trump's policy was officially rescinded.

RELATED Republicans attack 'Biden border crisis' at House Judiciary Committee hearing

In an update Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security said that in the past two years, the task force has reunited more than 600 children, for a total of 2,926. Still, 998 remain separated.

Of those children yet to be reunited, 148 are in the process of reunification and 183 families have been informed of the opportunity to reunify via a contracted non-governmental organization.

Advertisement

"We understand that our critical work is not finished," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

RELATED Biden administration to end COVID-19 emergencies on May 11

"The task force continues to coordinate outreach to families who were separated to ensure they are afforded the opportunity to reunite in the United States and receive critically needed behavioral health services to address the trauma they suffered."

According to the department fact sheet, 735 families have been provided with behavioral health case management services and 385 families with behavioral health assessments and treatment.

The task force said that the number of identified families separated under the Trump policy continues to rise as they come forward, adding that when it first launched the information it had on the families was "patchwork at best" and they had to piece together segmented documentation.

RELATED Democratic lawmakers urge Biden to amend asylum policy at southern border

"We have made great strides over the past two years in reunifying separated families and fulfilling its mandate," the department said. "This critical work will continue until all separated families that can be found have been provided the opportunity to reunify."

Latest Headlines

Defendants seek dismissal of copyright lawsuit filed by collage artist Deborah Roberts
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Defendants seek dismissal of copyright lawsuit filed by collage artist Deborah Roberts
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The defendants facing a lawsuit filed by famed collage artist Deborah Roberts are seeking to have the case dismissed on the grounds that she cannot copyright "an entire artistic style she didn't even create."
Father of Anthony Huber granted lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Father of Anthony Huber granted lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin ruled to allow a civil rights lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse for the 2020 killing of Anthony Huber to move forward.
Pentagon confirms suspected spy balloon over the U.S. 'right now'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pentagon confirms suspected spy balloon over the U.S. 'right now'
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Pentagon confirmed Thursday that the military has been tracking a high-altitude Chinese spy balloon over the United States.
Biden meets with Congressional Black Caucus over police reform after Tyre Nichols' death
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden meets with Congressional Black Caucus over police reform after Tyre Nichols' death
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with members of the Congressional Black Caucus on Thursday to discuss police reform after the death of Tyre Nichols.
N.J. borough councilwoman shot and killed while sitting in her car
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
N.J. borough councilwoman shot and killed while sitting in her car
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A borough councilwoman in New Jersey was shot and killed while sitting inside her car Wednesday evening, prosecutors confirmed.
N.J. man indicted for more than $140 million Medicare and Medicaid fraud
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
N.J. man indicted for more than $140 million Medicare and Medicaid fraud
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man and his business were indicted for allegedly defrauding Medicare and Medicaid out of more than $140 million, the Justice Department announced.
Tech companies have big day, tumble after hours
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tech companies have big day, tumble after hours
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. stock market response to the latest 25 basis point interest hike by the Federal Reserve was mostly positive Thursday, particularly in the technology industry.
Gunman dead after Memphis police officer shot
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gunman dead after Memphis police officer shot
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A suspect who allegedly shot and injured a police officer at a library in Memphis was shot dead by the return fire of another police officer, officials said Thursday.
USDA announces $9.4 million for plans to limit waste in landfills
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
USDA announces $9.4 million for plans to limit waste in landfills
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced an investment into the Compost and Food Waste Reduction program that furthers the American Rescue Plan's climate change directive.
HUD awards $315 million to cities to address homelessness
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
HUD awards $315 million to cities to address homelessness
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced $315 million in grants to help cities across the country address homelessness.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

PG&E to be arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges over Zogg fire
PG&E to be arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges over Zogg fire
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
Gunman dead after Memphis police officer shot
Gunman dead after Memphis police officer shot
North Korea warns of 'nuke for nuke' reaction after U.S.-South Korea air drills
North Korea warns of 'nuke for nuke' reaction after U.S.-South Korea air drills
U.S. to gain access to 4 more Philippines bases as regional tensions mount
U.S. to gain access to 4 more Philippines bases as regional tensions mount
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement