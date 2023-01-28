Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 28, 2023 / 9:30 PM

Mom sues Florida school after she was banned from volunteering over OnlyFans page

By Adam Schrader
Victoria Triece, 31, has filed a lawsuit against the school her two children attend after she was allegedly banned from volunteering in 2021 because of her account on the adult platform OnlyFans. Photo courtesy of Victoria Triece
Victoria Triece, 31, has filed a lawsuit against the school her two children attend after she was allegedly banned from volunteering in 2021 because of her account on the adult platform OnlyFans. Photo courtesy of Victoria Triece

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A Florida mom has filed a lawsuit against the school her two children attend after she was allegedly banned from volunteering in 2021 because of her account on the adult platform OnlyFans.

Victoria Triece, 31, filed the lawsuit against Orange County Public Schools on Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by UPI. She is seeking more than $50,000 in damages and other relief and has demanded a jury trial.

Triece, whose children attend Sand Lake Elementary School, had volunteered for five years with the school's ADDition program, which enlists parents to help in various capacities including assisting teachers in the classroom, designing bulletin boards and tutoring -- among other assistance.

The lawsuit alleges that the school district infringed on Triece's rights under the Florida Constitution to "life and liberty and to pursue happiness" as well her rights to privacy.

"It also deals with distributing adult material without the consent or permission of another. Clearly, it appears that the school board did this with malicious intent. They sent this to the media," Mark NeJame, Triece's lawyer, said in an interview with UPI.

"The first question that everybody asks if they're going to suspend Ms. Triece then what happens to the people that happened to be on the site, what happens to the double standard there?"

NeJame said that the school district shared "private photographs to OCPS staff and employees," disclosing that Triece made her living by sharing racy content on OnlyFans.

RELATED Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake

He added that Triece never broke any laws. According to the lawsuit, the only disqualifying criterion for participating in the volunteer program is engaging in illegal activity.

Triece alleged in the lawsuit that she was told she could not be around children or on school grounds without a written notice describing what made her illegible to participate in the volunteer program and did not provide her any rights to appeal.

"The kids never knew about all of this stuff and the parents never knew about all of this stuff," NeJame said.

RELATED Va. school superintendent ousted as lawyer says warnings about kid, gun ignored

"This is the equivalent of the scarlet letter of the days of old where the morality police unilaterally say what is appropriate or inappropriate in your spare time. She wasn't breaking the law and she ended up being shamed as a result of that."

NeJame added that the actions of the school district and the case could have ramifications for how schools can treat other parents.

"If somebody thinks that big game hunting is immoral, do they have the authority to say that those parents can't come around the school?" NeJame said.

"Another step further, what about adultery? Are you going to ban parents who are having affairs outside of their marriage?"

NeJame said that the case has already found supporters from all sides of the political spectrum.

"Even those on the far right are saying, wait a second you have government intrusion? So really this has captured all sides in some interesting ways," he said.

NeJame added that Triece has also received support from teachers and other parents and continues to buy school supplies for the kids.

"But she can't go on the property to see the children, so she buys them on her own dime and someone greets her at the car and they give them to the teachers to use for their education," he said.

"So they're willing to take what she's giving but saying that she's not good enough to be around them. Pretty hypocritical."

District spokesman Michael Ollendorff declined to comment to the Orlando Sentinel, citing protocol to not discuss pending litigation.

"The reason that I even started OnlyFans was because I didn't want a 9 to 5," Triece told WESH.

"I wanted to still be involved. I went through a crazy breakup. I wanted to still go to school with them and be with them 24/7 and be as involved in their lives as I could be without being away from them. They're everything to me."

Disability advocates file lawsuit against California's CARE Courts system

